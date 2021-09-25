CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
58-year-old Brenda Ball died after a hit-and-run crash in NE Houston (Houston, TX)

On Friday morning, 58-year-old Brenda Ball described as a deaf woman was killed after an auto-pedestrian crash in her northeast Houston neighborhood.

The fatal hit-and-run crash took place in the 9000 block of Shreveport Boulevard. The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a white Nissan Altima was traveling at a high rate of speed.

September 25, 2021

