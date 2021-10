One month out from the COP26 climate summit, world leaders are under unprecedented pressure to decarbonise their economies and chart humanity's path away from catastrophic global warming. But in the midst of a pandemic still raging in parts of the globe, and with countries already battered by climate-driven calamities pleading for help -- and money -- the negotiations in Glasgow are likely to be fraught. The summit, already delayed a year by Covid-19, comes as the gap between what science says is needed to avert disaster and what governments are doing is larger than ever. Addressing around 50 ministers on Thursday at the start of a pre-COP gathering in Milan, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres laid out the choice facing delegates in Glasgow: "We can either save our world or condemn humanity to a hellish future."

