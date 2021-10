Stuffed with skepticism or optimism, it’s hard not to see the talent on this Chicago Bulls roster. Media Day was held at the Advocate Center on Monday, and the world got their first look at the team’s new faces in crisp white Bulls jerseys. The interviews, images, and smiles made (arguably) the most active free agency in franchise history a reality. And while there was plenty of excitement that radiated throughout the Advocate Center and through our computer screens, “reality” might be the perfect word to describe Arturas Karnisovas and Billy Donovan’s opening press conference.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO