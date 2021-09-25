CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kena: Bridge of Spirits update 1.06 released

By Aran Suddi
TheSixthAxis
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKena: Bridge of Spirits has received a new update, with Ember Labs rolling out patch 1.06. The new update will allow PC players to remap their keys, fixes a progression issue in Storehouse, and fixes the issue of lost Karma with the correct amount being restored to players once the update has been downloaded. In addition, there are some fixes for saves as well as the correction of minor bugs that had an impact on audio and visual elements. The patch also makes parry counters easier to do. You can check out the full patch notes below.

