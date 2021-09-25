Marshall County Commissioners Close on Maintenance Building

It has nearly been a year, but the Marshall County Commissioners closed on a property on Plum Street that the maintenance department will be using for storage. Buildings and Grounds Maintenance Director Doug Masterson asked the commissioners in November 2020 to look into the property as a possible storage building for equipment for the maintenance department. The county was renting storage space at a nearby facility and time was nearing when that building would no longer be available to the county for that purpose.