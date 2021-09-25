Wood County mother reaches out for help as her roof starts to collapse following recent heavy rainfall

My daughters were in a car wreck on Saturday, Sept 18th at around 5 pm along 101 near Laytonville. Their car flipped a couple of times and went down an embankment! I would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the people who stopped and called 911 and then sat with my daughters offering comfort and support even giving them their water. Also, my daughters said they felt nothing but love from the first responders! And the workers at Howard Memorial Hospital in Willits!! I pray whoever they were will see this and know that they renewed my faith in the people that live here in Mendocino County. In a time of protests, and fear of covid and so much prejudice and racism, they all came through and shone with a spirit of love, caring, and understanding. Thank you all so much. May God bless you with twice the love you have shown my girls! I cannot thank you enough!!!!

LAYTONVILLE, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO