Wood County, OH

Wood County mother reaches out for help as her roof starts to collapse following recent heavy rainfall

 8 days ago
The most recent heavy rainfall is causing a Wood County mother to fall on hard times after her roof started to collapse. LuAnn Szymanski was abruptly awoken Wednesday night as she heard something that sounded like a gunshot. She went upstairs to her second floor to find her ceiling caving in.

Chris Terry
8d ago

Sounds like you can’t afford a house as this will not be the only repair you encounter. Your roof problems did not just happen, rather from years of neglect. Sorry but everyone knows a house is a big financial responsibility. Housing market hot, sell it and get something with less $$$ responsibly would be what anyone would recommend.

