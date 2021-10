If you're like me and you spend a lot of time on I-25, especially on the weekends, heads up. This weekend, there are more full closures planned for I-25 and US 34 in Loveland. According to CDOT, starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, September 24, I-25 will be fully closed under US 34, and US 34 will be fully closed over I-25 until 9 a.m. on Saturday, September 25. The closure is so that crews can demolish the old US 23 bridge that goes over the highway, and will also be in effect 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday.

LOVELAND, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO