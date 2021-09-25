John Glenn Superintendent Updates School Board on COVID Numbers

At the Montevideo School Board meeting Thursday morning, Adam Spray gave a presentation on summer projects and facilities. “He kind of walked through all of the different things that were done over the course of the summer. To see the number of things that were done was kind of fun to see. Anywhere from the parking lot at the high school, to the removal of the broken-up blacktop over at Sanford and replacing it with green space, replacing the retaining wall at the High School, to little things like replacing backstops at basketball courts,” says Montevideo Superintendent Wade McKittrick. The board also walked through a demonstration on how to use new software called Board Book which will be utilized beginning next month on the school’s website. “People will be able to go onto the district website and click on Board Book for the school board agenda. There will be links built into that with supporting documents as opposed to having to go through a bunch of PDF files,” McKittrick says.

MONTEVIDEO, MN ・ 12 DAYS AGO