CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

John Glenn Superintendent Updates School Board on COVID Numbers

By Anita Goodan
max983.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Glenn officials have been watching COVID-19 statistics closely as the school year continues with in-person instruction. Superintendent Christopher Winchell said at the last board meeting earlier this month, there were 40 positive cases and about 300 close contacts identified in the first few weeks of school. Since then, there were 14 positive cases and 45 close contacts the week of September 5 and 14 positive cases and 45 close contacts the week after that. There was one positive case and 12 close contacts at the time of his report Tuesday night.

max983.net

Comments / 0

Related
wkvi.com

Eastern Pulaski School Board to Discuss COVID Reopening Plan Update

The Eastern Pulaski School Board members are meeting in special session tonight to discuss the corporation’s COVID Reopening Plan update. The school board members will also have a chance for comments, as well as the public. Tonight’s special meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Et in the Meeting Conference Center at...
PULASKI COUNTY, IN
montenews.com

School board hears reports on facilities updates

At the Montevideo School Board meeting Thursday morning, Adam Spray gave a presentation on summer projects and facilities. “He kind of walked through all of the different things that were done over the course of the summer. To see the number of things that were done was kind of fun to see. Anywhere from the parking lot at the high school, to the removal of the broken-up blacktop over at Sanford and replacing it with green space, replacing the retaining wall at the High School, to little things like replacing backstops at basketball courts,” says Montevideo Superintendent Wade McKittrick. The board also walked through a demonstration on how to use new software called Board Book which will be utilized beginning next month on the school’s website. “People will be able to go onto the district website and click on Board Book for the school board agenda. There will be links built into that with supporting documents as opposed to having to go through a bunch of PDF files,” McKittrick says.
MONTEVIDEO, MN
usf.edu

St. Johns Schools Superintendent Allows The District's Employee Mask Mandate To Expire

The St. Johns County School District’s mask mandate for employees and visitors expired Thursday, and Superintendent Tim Forson has not moved to extend it. The superintendent issued the 30-day mandate last month, as COVID cases were spiking statewide. Since then, the case rate has fallen, but the rate of people testing positive for COVID in St. Johns County remains almost 16%.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
fordcountyrecord.com

KVSC board discusses COVID numbers, makes purchases

WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley School Board met on Monday, Sept. 13 for its regularly scheduled board meeting with all members present except Stephen Eastridge. After the meeting was called to order, the Kankakee Valley High School Students of the Month were presented by Board President Jill Duttlinger. Each student was announced and their nomination from their respective teachers read. They were then asked to tell who had accompanied them to the meeting.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Glenn
Canton Repository

Jackson Local school board hears mask update

ACTION: The board heard an update on the mask requirements for students. DISCUSSION: Superintendent Christopher DiLoreto said the current policy remains mandatory masking for students and staff while inside the building. Students have been and continue to be required to wear masks while on the school bus since the start of school.
JACKSON, OH
max983.net

John Glenn School Board Takes Public Comment on Mask Mandate

Members of the John Glenn School Board took public comments Tuesday night from parents about the school corporation’s switch to a mask mandate. The corporation moved from a mask recommendation to a mask requirement at the end of August due to an increase of COVID-19 cases within the schools and after conversations held with the county health departments. It is a requirement for anyone riding a school bus to wear a mask due to a federal mandate.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Statistics#Updates School Board
wlip.com

School Board Salaries Slashed by Electors; Lower Levy Number Recommended

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Unified School District held its annual meeting of electors last night and in a coordinated effort by the electors, changes were made to KUSD’s proposed budget. First Eric Meadows was voted the chair of the meeting which is traditionally held by the school board president. Then...
KENOSHA, WI
Portland Tribune

Columbia County school districts update public on COVID numbers

Both the St. Helens and Scappoose school districts have seen cases at schools since the academic year began. As schools in St. Helens and Scappoose are settling into more of a normal pattern, with traditional in-person instruction, superintendents in both school districts recently addressed the public on issues ranging from the latest COVID-19 cases to school bus transportation.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
Daily Republic

Fairfield school board hears some good news with Covid-19 update

FAIRFIELD — Superintendent Kris Corey reported some good news on the Covid front this week at the regular school board meeting Thursday. She said out of 237 Covid tests that were administered, the results came back with no new Covid cases as of Thursday morning. Staff continues to provide contact...
FAIRFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
max983.net

School Improvement Plans Presented to Culver School Board

Culver Community High School Principal Brett Berndt and Elementary School Principal Erika James presented School Improvement Plans to the Culver School Board last week. Both presented goals and strategies concerning strengths and weaknesses when it comes to the ILearn test and other learning opportunities. Berndt said goals include increasing the graduation rate, raising Math and English/Language Arts passing rates, increasing depth of knowledge, identifying what good instruction looks like, plus remediation efforts and getting students on a pathway.
CULVER, IN
Daily Democrat

Woodland School Board of Trustees recognize Superintendent Tom Pritchard

With less than a week away before Woodland Joint Unified School District Superintendent Tom Prichard is set to retire, some parting words from his colleagues were in order. During Thursday’s regular board meeting, trustees in attendance took turns saying prepared words about the outgoing superintendent, whose last day on the job will be Oct. 1.
WOODLAND, CA
max983.net

John Glenn School Board Holds Public Hearing Prior to Formal Bargaining

The John Glenn School Board members opened a public hearing last week that is required prior to formal teacher contract negotiations with the Teacher’s Association. Superintendent Christopher Winchell updated the board with information about pre-bargaining sessions. He noted that mutual goals have been identified and the usual process of reviewing contract language, compensation and benefits, and contractual duties is going well.
EDUCATION
swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee School Board passes updated masking policies

The Shakopee School Board passed a motion to revise its masking policy at its Monday night meeting on the Shakopee High School Thrust Stage. The updated resolution to the district’s pandemic response policy now requires face masks in school buildings for adults and students in grades 7-12 when the rolling average of COVID cases reaches 40 or more for three consecutive days. The requirement ends when the rolling average drops below 30 for five consecutive days.
SHAKOPEE, MN
max983.net

Argos School Board Discusses Administrator Appreciation Award

The Argos School Board members reviewed a proposal last week that would extend an appreciation award to administrators similar to Teacher Appreciation Grant policy. Superintendent Ned Speicher mentioned that the Teacher Appreciation Grant policy was approved during the August school board meeting which is based on evaluations. Teachers who are rated effective or highly effective are awarded grant funds for their efforts. He said the school board held a similar discussion concerning administrators.
ARGOS, IN
Democrat-Herald

Corvallis superintendent looks into requiring COVID vaccine for middle and high school students

Corvallis School District Superintendent Ryan Noss is reviewing the possibility of requiring COVID-19 vaccines for all medically eligible 12-18-year-olds to attend school in person. During the Sept. 23 CSD school board meeting, board members agreed to support Noss in his investigation and review of possibly implementing a vaccine requirement for...
CORVALLIS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy