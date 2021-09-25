John Glenn Superintendent Updates School Board on COVID Numbers
John Glenn officials have been watching COVID-19 statistics closely as the school year continues with in-person instruction. Superintendent Christopher Winchell said at the last board meeting earlier this month, there were 40 positive cases and about 300 close contacts identified in the first few weeks of school. Since then, there were 14 positive cases and 45 close contacts the week of September 5 and 14 positive cases and 45 close contacts the week after that. There was one positive case and 12 close contacts at the time of his report Tuesday night.max983.net
