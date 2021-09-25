The future of work: How will the pandemic impact worker needs?

MONMOUTH, Ill. — The workplace has changed during the global pandemic, and its impact on urban and rural communities is still being written. University of Illinois Extension, in partnership with the Purdue Center for Regional Development, will review strategies for adapting to the new remote work environment in a free online webinar at noon, Oct. 13. A panel of workforce development experts will explore remote worker categories, pre- and post-pandemic trends, placemaking with an eye to the remote or digital worker, and other unique workforce development needs.