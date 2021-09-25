2 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton

(Alex_Schmidt/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

DAYTON — Two people have been transported to the hospital after an early morning shooting in Dayton.

Crews were called out to West Riverview Avenue after a reported shooting happened around 2:45 a.m.

911 callers told dispatchers they could hear two vehicles shooting at each other.

When police arrived at the scene, they found two people shot.

The two were taken to Miami Valley Hospital for their injuries, but their conditions are currently unknown.

Further details have not been made available at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more.

