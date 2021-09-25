Three Pitchers To Target In Dynasty Baseball Leagues
FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. For redraft leagues, this next week marks the end of the fantasy baseball season. Yet, that’s not the case for dynasty leagues. Personally, I have a great admiration for dynasty leagues. For starters, I believe they mirror “real-life” baseball strategy within front offices better; rather than trying to win just one season, dynasty managers need to be focused on winning sustainably. Plus, say that you are a big Juan Soto fan, and rostered him even when he was a prospect. Well, you could have him on your team for his entire career! It’s a nice twist from redraft leagues and requires a lot of strategy.www.fantraxhq.com
Comments / 0