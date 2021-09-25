CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'He's a Class Player' - Mateo Kovacic Makes Kai Havertz Admission Ahead of Manchester City Clash

By Nick Emms
 8 days ago

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has heaped praise on his teammate Kai Havertz ahead of the Blues' clash with Manchester City in the Premier League.

The German scored the winner in the Champions League Final against the Citizen's last season and will be looking to impress once again as they face off on Saturday.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Kovacic discussed the quality that Havertz possesses.

Photo by EFE/José Manuel Vidal/Sipa USA

The Croatian said: "I’m very glad for him because I saw from the first training what kind of quality Kai has. It was a tough start for him, which is normal because he’s young coming to a new country.

"He just changed in the last half a year and has adapted now very well to the Premier League. He knows how to play in such a physical league, he showed great character and that’s what true champions do.

"They perform every week and he’s doing that now. He’s playing class football because he’s a class player."

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Havertz has previously praised Kovacic too, lablelling him as a 'hero.

What did Havertz say about Kovacic?

"One of the players that helps me a lot for example was Kova. I had from day one a very good relationship with him.

"He's a different character of playing football. But I think we share the same understanding of football.

"Before the game, a very calm person and for me this is good sometimes to be next to somebody that is very calm."

