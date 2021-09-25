CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Major Update On The Fitness Of Lionel Messi Ahead Of Man City Clash

By Brandon Evans
CityXtra
CityXtra
 8 days ago

Manchester City are set to take on superstar-laden Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc Des Princes next Tuesday, as the Blues continue their quest to claim the illustrious Champions League trophy.

Pep Guardiola’s side reached the final of the tournament last season and the Catalan will be determined to go one better this time around.

With his side set for a difficult fixture when they travel to the French capital next week, supporters of the club will welcome the news that one of PSG’s star players may not be available.

According to French outlet RMC Sport, Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi is ‘uncertain’ to be available for next week’s Champions League fixture between the two sides.

The report notes that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s status is owing to a ‘blow’ to his left knee sustained when the Parisians defeated Lyon last weekend, and due to the injury, Messi was forced to miss PSG’s midweek trip to Metz.

Messi will again be absent from PSG’s squad when Mauricio Pochettino’s side host Montpellier this weekend, and due to this, the former Barcelona man missing next week’s match with Manchester City appears to be a very real possibility.

Boasting a frontline of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar, as well as possessing a plethora of world-class talent such as Sergio Ramos and Marco Verrati, Manchester City will be tested to the maximum.

However, should Messi be deemed unavailable for the fixture, it would certainly improve the Sky Blues' chances of getting a positive result at the Parc Des Princes.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

PSG's dominance makes Messi a pure luxury in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are already surging clear towards the Ligue 1 title in France even as Lionel Messi has so far been held back for the Champions League, in which he got his first goal for his new club in midweek. Messi's majestic strike sealed a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City that sent out a statement to the rest of Europe, PSG confirming that they are leading contenders to go all the way in the Champions League. That is why they signed Messi, as they look to win the European Cup for the first time, and that is why Messi came to Paris following his departure from Barcelona, convinced that the Qatar-owned club offered him the best chance to get his hands on a trophy that has eluded him since 2015. It was just the third time the 34-year-old Argentine had started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG attack since he made his debut off the bench in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims in late August.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Mauricio Pochettino insists he is 'calm' about Lionel Messi's shocked reaction to being substituted as he plays down talk of a rift with the Argentine star who now races to be fit to face Man City

Paris St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has played down talk of a rift with Lionel Messi as the Argentina superstar faces a battle to be fit for the Champions League clash with Manchester City. The 34-year-old was replaced during the second half of Sunday's 2-1 Ligue 1 victory over Lyon...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Sergio Ramos
Person
Neymar
Person
Lionel Messi
The Independent

Lionel Messi could be fitness doubt for PSG’s Champions League tie with Man City

Lionel Messi could be a doubt for Paris St Germain’s Champions League showdown with Manchester City next week as he faces an anxious wait to discover the extent of his knee injury.The 34-year-old Argentinian, who sensationally joined the Ligue 1 club from Barcelona last month, was substituted during Sunday’s 2-1 win over Lyon with a knee problem and underwent a scan on Tuesday.A statement on PSG’s official website said: “Lionel Messi, who took a knock to his left knee against Lyon, underwent an MRI on Tuesday morning which confirmed signs of bruising of the bone.Leo Messi makes way for @AchrafHakimi 🔄 #PSGOL pic.twitter.com/n2ysvLymFD— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 19, 2021“A follow-up examination will be carried out in 48 hours.”Messi’s withdrawal by manager Mauricio Pochettino with the score at 1-1 caused consternation with the player himself seemingly puzzled by his premature exit.PSG travel to Metz on Wednesday evening before hosting Montpellier at the weekend with City due at the Parc des Princes next Tuesday evening.
SOCCER
CityXtra

"Scared of Dias", "Finished Player" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Lionel Messi Injury Update Ahead of PSG Clash

The Premier League champions are set to face off against the Parisiens after making a positive start to the new European campaign with a 6-3 victory over RB Leipzig last week. City returned to winning ways with a 6-1 win against Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening after their frustrating goalless draw with Southampton at the Etihad Stadium at the weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Messi watches on as PSG beat Montepellier ahead of Manchester City clash

Paris Saint-Germain put on a solid display in the opening half to maintain their perfect record in Ligue 1 with Idrissa Gueye's fine goal inspiring them to a 2-0 home win against Montpellier on Saturday. Senegal midfielder Gueye fired home from just outside the box at a packed Parc des...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Manchester City#Catalan#French#Psg#Rmc Sport#Parisians#The Sky Blues
Metro International

Soccer-PSG boss Pochettino hopes Messi fit for Man City clash

(Reuters) -Lionel Messi has been ruled out of Paris St Germain’s match against Montpellier as he has not fully recovered from a bone bruising injury, but manager Mauricio Pochettino hopes he returns for their midweek match against Manchester City. Messi suffered a knock on his left knee and an MRI...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

PSG confirm Lionel Messi is OUT of Montpellier clash with knee injury and are left sweating over his fitness ahead of Champions League showdown with Man City next week

Lionel Messi has been ruled out of Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 home clash against Montpellier on Saturday night due to a knee injury. PSG announced on Tuesday that the Argentine forward underwent an MRI scan which confirmed the signs of bone contusion and he missed the win over Metz. The...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Watch: ‘We Must Be Careful’ – Mauricio Pochettino Discusses the Availability of Lionel Messi for Match Against Man City

Last weekend, Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi exited the fixture against Olympique Lyonnais, which caught him by surprise. However, manager Mauricio Pochettino witnessed the 34-year-old dealing with an injury and decided not to risk any further damage. In the end, Pochettino proved to be right as Messi missed the match against...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
BBC

PSG vs Man City: Lionel Messi end 'desperate' search for goal against Man City

Na di moment European football bin dey wait for - and di one Pep Guardiola know say e go dey "unstoppable". Lionel Messi run forward from di halfway line late on against Manchester City for di Parc des Princes, im play one-two wit Paris St-Germain team-mate Kylian Mbappe before im shot leave goalkeeper Ederson helpless as e go straight to di top corner.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Lionel Messi shakes off knee injury as he returns to PSG training in huge boost ahead of reunion with Pep Guardiola in Champions League clash against Manchester City

One of the glamour ties of the Champions League group stage has been given a huge boost with Lionel Messi now looking set to play for PSG against Manchester City. The Argentine superstar had been an injury doubt for his new side's Champions League clash with Pep Guardiola's men on Wednesday.
SOCCER
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
162
Followers
2K+
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy