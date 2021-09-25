Major Update On The Fitness Of Lionel Messi Ahead Of Man City Clash

Manchester City are set to take on superstar-laden Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc Des Princes next Tuesday, as the Blues continue their quest to claim the illustrious Champions League trophy.

Pep Guardiola’s side reached the final of the tournament last season and the Catalan will be determined to go one better this time around.

With his side set for a difficult fixture when they travel to the French capital next week, supporters of the club will welcome the news that one of PSG’s star players may not be available.

According to French outlet RMC Sport, Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi is ‘uncertain’ to be available for next week’s Champions League fixture between the two sides.

The report notes that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s status is owing to a ‘blow’ to his left knee sustained when the Parisians defeated Lyon last weekend, and due to the injury, Messi was forced to miss PSG’s midweek trip to Metz.

Messi will again be absent from PSG’s squad when Mauricio Pochettino’s side host Montpellier this weekend, and due to this, the former Barcelona man missing next week’s match with Manchester City appears to be a very real possibility.

Boasting a frontline of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar, as well as possessing a plethora of world-class talent such as Sergio Ramos and Marco Verrati, Manchester City will be tested to the maximum.

However, should Messi be deemed unavailable for the fixture, it would certainly improve the Sky Blues' chances of getting a positive result at the Parc Des Princes.

