Spring Lake, MI

A two-vehicle collision injured 2 people near Spring Lake High School (Spring Lake, MI)

 8 days ago

A two-vehicle collision injured 2 people near Spring Lake High School (Spring Lake, MI)

On Friday, a 78-year-old Fruitport man and an 84-year-old Spring Lake man suffered injuries after a two-vehicle accident near Spring Lake High School.

The incident took place shortly before 3 p.m. on Leonard Street at 148th Avenue. The early reports indicated that a school bus was traveling east on Leonard Street when the driver of a southbound 2013 Ford Escape pulled out from a stop sign at 148th Avenue.

September 25, 2021

