Presidential Election

The Biden effect: GOP starts linking down-ballot Democrats to an increasingly unpopular president

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new TV ad by a pro-GOP group that backs party candidates running in state legislative elections is going where Republicans have been hesitant to go until recent weeks. The spot ties an incumbent Democratic state delegate in Virginia who’s running for reelection this November to President Biden, whose approval ratings have taken a major hit over the past month and a half.

