CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Diane F. Husted

By DPost
Morning Times
 8 days ago

Diane F. Husted of Ridgebury Township, Pa., went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 21, 2021. She was born in Troy, Pa., the daughter of Alene and William Ordway. Diane graduated from S.R.U. High School, Class of 1967. Diane was a Lifetime Director of Tri-Township Ambulance Association, also serving as Treasurer for many years; she was a PA State Emergency Medical Technician and Captain of Ridgebury EMS; Ridgebury Township Treasurer and auditor, member of the Ridgebury Fire Company as Fire Police. She was a member of Bentley Creek Wesleyan Church, where she co-founded and ran the Helping Hands Food Pantry; she was co-founder of Dad’s and Mom’s Christmas Helpers. Diane was a co-owner of the Kountry Kone Ice Cream Store.

www.morning-times.com

Comments / 0

Related
NRVNews

Atwell, Diane Stafford

Brenda Diane “Dibby” Stafford Atwell, 70, of Narrows, VA, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Lewis-Gale Medical Center Salem, VA. Diane was born on June 12, 1951, in Bear Springs, VA and was a daughter of the late Herman Cyrus Stafford and Mozelle Williams Stafford. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Scott Atwell.
NARROWS, VA
pinecountynews.com

Diane Vander Venter

Diane Margaret Vander Venter passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St. Paul at the age of 63. She was born July 5, 1958, to Bernard and Judy (Clevette) Vander Venter in Minneapolis. Diane’s love of learning saw her attending Normandale Community College...
HOME & GARDEN
Morning Times

Bradford County Historical Society holds September meeting

At the September meeting of the Bradford County Historical Society Manager/Curator Matt Carl reviewed the events of the last month with the board of trustees. Carl reported that Jonathan Gulyas our summer intern had returned to college. Matt said that Jonathan was one of the best summer employees we had ever had. We received many compliments from patrons he took on tours of the museum.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy