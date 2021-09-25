Diane F. Husted of Ridgebury Township, Pa., went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 21, 2021. She was born in Troy, Pa., the daughter of Alene and William Ordway. Diane graduated from S.R.U. High School, Class of 1967. Diane was a Lifetime Director of Tri-Township Ambulance Association, also serving as Treasurer for many years; she was a PA State Emergency Medical Technician and Captain of Ridgebury EMS; Ridgebury Township Treasurer and auditor, member of the Ridgebury Fire Company as Fire Police. She was a member of Bentley Creek Wesleyan Church, where she co-founded and ran the Helping Hands Food Pantry; she was co-founder of Dad’s and Mom’s Christmas Helpers. Diane was a co-owner of the Kountry Kone Ice Cream Store.