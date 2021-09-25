FeedMore WNY invests $2.7M while exploring Hamburg expansion options

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Some good news for taxpayers in West Seneca today. Town Supervisor Gary Dickson has proposed next year's town budget and right now there is no tax hike. In a release Dickson said that after careful review of the expenses of each department, taxpayers are getting the most value of their dollar for services the town provides.

WEST SENECA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO