Hamburg, NY

FeedMore WNY invests $2.7M while exploring Hamburg expansion options

2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
 8 days ago
HAMBURG, N.Y. — With demand up significantly since the start of the pandemic, FeedMore WNY is exploring options to build a center in Hamburg. Working through its charitable arm, the Buffalo nonprofit agency acquired a 73.8-acre parcel at 4832-4884 Camp Road for $2.76 million. An affiliate of Uniland Development owned the property, according to a real estate deal recorded Sept. 22 in the Erie County Clerk's Office.

