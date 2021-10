Jared Goff hasn’t lost his positive outlook or optimism-pushing stance, but the Detroit Lions quarterback sounds past celebrating every moral victory with the team 0-4. The Lions lost 24-14 to the Chicago Bears in Week 4, failing to score on four trips inside the 10-yard line, not to mention scoring only once on five trips to the red zone. Goff finished 24 of 38 passing for 299 yards and two touchdowns. He fumbled three times, losing two of those, one coming off the strip-sack and the other on miscommunication during the snap.

NFL ・ 39 MINUTES AGO