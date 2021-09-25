ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Page Six

Keke Palmer is pregnant, expecting first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer is going to be a mom! The 29-year-old actress announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson on “Saturday Night Live.” “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” the actress said as she opened her blazer to reveal her baby bump. As the crowd cheered, the “Hustlers” star continued, “You know, I gotta say though. It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.” “But honestly...
HollywoodLife

Jessie James Denies Cheating On Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten: ‘I’ve Learned From Past Mistakes’

Jesse James, the former husband of actress Sandra Bullock, broke his silence and denied that he cheated on his pregnant wife of five months. The TV host, who has a history of alleged infidelity, took to his Instagram on Friday, Dec. 2 to respond to Bonnie Rotten, who accused him two days earlier on her IG of being “busy trying to f**k other women while [she’s] pregnant.” Alongside a carousel of snaps of the married couple, Jesse wrote in a since-deleted message, per InTouch, “Baby I didn’t cheat on you I swear!!”

