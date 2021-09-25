Read full article on original website
Related
Jason David Frank’s Wife Confirms Actor Died By Suicide & Insists They Didn’t Argue Before His Death
Jason David Frank was found to have died from suicide at 49 after his passing was announced on Sunday, November 20. The actor’s cause of death was confirmed on Dec. 1 by his wife, Tammie Frank, who shared a heartbreaking message about her last few days with her late husband.
Keke Palmer is pregnant, expecting first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer is going to be a mom! The 29-year-old actress announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson on “Saturday Night Live.” “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” the actress said as she opened her blazer to reveal her baby bump. As the crowd cheered, the “Hustlers” star continued, “You know, I gotta say though. It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.” “But honestly...
Pete Davidson's "SNL" Co-Star Chloe Fineman Weighed In On His Extensive Dating History
"I find him deeply charming."
Jessie James Denies Cheating On Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten: ‘I’ve Learned From Past Mistakes’
Jesse James, the former husband of actress Sandra Bullock, broke his silence and denied that he cheated on his pregnant wife of five months. The TV host, who has a history of alleged infidelity, took to his Instagram on Friday, Dec. 2 to respond to Bonnie Rotten, who accused him two days earlier on her IG of being “busy trying to f**k other women while [she’s] pregnant.” Alongside a carousel of snaps of the married couple, Jesse wrote in a since-deleted message, per InTouch, “Baby I didn’t cheat on you I swear!!”
A Couple Invited Christopher Meloni To Their Wedding, And His Response Was Not Great
"Chris, please come to my wedding."
Lindsay Lohan Hilariously Described The "Great Lengths" She Has To Go To In Order To Chat With Jamie Lee Curtis On The Phone
"I’ve even sent her videos — I’m like, 'Hey it’s me' — to her Instagram account."
Comments / 0