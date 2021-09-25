Read full article on original website
Related
Jennifer Lopez Says Calling Off 2004 Wedding To Ben Affleck Was 'The Biggest Heartbreak'
Nearly two decades after the actors split, Lopez spoke about the pain surrounding the initial breakup: "I honestly felt like I was going to die.”
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wins at Gotham Awards
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” has won best feature at the 32nd Gotham Awards. The honor is boosting Oscar hopes for the anarchic indie hit of the year. Most outstanding lead actor went to “Till” star Danielle Deadwyler. Best supporting actor went to “Everything Everywhere” costar Ke Huy Quan. Special honorees included Adam Sandler and Michelle Williams. Monday night’s Gotham Awards offered the first major prizes of Hollywood’s awards season. The party in downtown New York is an annual celebration of independent film, and kicks off the long marathon of ceremonies, cocktail parties and campaigning ahead of the Academy Awards in March.
‘The Phantom of the Opera’ Delays Broadway Closure
The Phantom of the Opera will delay its Broadway closure to April 16, the production confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter Tuesday. After announcing that the Broadway production would end its 35-year run on Feb. 18, the show has added an eight-week extension to its closure date. This is the only extension possible, according to the production.More from The Hollywood ReporterJessica Chastain to Star in Modern Adaptation of 'A Doll's House' on BroadwayAndrew Lloyd Webber, Michael Harrison Team on New Musical Development VentureMariah Carey Joins Broadway Musical 'Some Like It Hot' as Co-Producer Producer Cameron Mackintosh told the New York Times that the show is delaying its closure due to a spike in sales created after the show announced it would be closing. The Andrew Lloyd Webber-composed musical has been playing at Broadway’s Majestic Theatre since January 1988. More to come.
Comments / 0