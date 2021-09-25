ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jessie James Denies Cheating On Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten: ‘I’ve Learned From Past Mistakes’

Jesse James, the former husband of actress Sandra Bullock, broke his silence and denied that he cheated on his pregnant wife of five months. The TV host, who has a history of alleged infidelity, took to his Instagram on Friday, Dec. 2 to respond to Bonnie Rotten, who accused him two days earlier on her IG of being “busy trying to f**k other women while [she’s] pregnant.” Alongside a carousel of snaps of the married couple, Jesse wrote in a since-deleted message, per InTouch, “Baby I didn’t cheat on you I swear!!”

