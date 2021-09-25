Jesse James, the former husband of actress Sandra Bullock, broke his silence and denied that he cheated on his pregnant wife of five months. The TV host, who has a history of alleged infidelity, took to his Instagram on Friday, Dec. 2 to respond to Bonnie Rotten, who accused him two days earlier on her IG of being “busy trying to f**k other women while [she’s] pregnant.” Alongside a carousel of snaps of the married couple, Jesse wrote in a since-deleted message, per InTouch, “Baby I didn’t cheat on you I swear!!”

18 MINUTES AGO