Among Giants: San Francisco First to 100

The Giants became the first team in 2021 to reach 100 wins with a 7-2 victory over the Rockies in Colorado on Friday. It's the first time the franchise has reached 100 wins since 2003. Alex Wood struck out seven batters while giving up two runs over four innings before the bullpen with the best ERA in baseball took over for the final five frames. The offense provided the run support with four home runs on the day, starting with Tommy La Stella's leadoff homer in the first. Brandon Crawford, Brandon Belt, and Mike Yastrzemski would all go yard, adding to the team's NL-leading home run total.