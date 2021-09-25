Chipotle Is Now Serving This New Long-Awaited Meat Option

Shutterstock

Chipotle is known for its rigorous vetting of new menu items. Before fan-favorites like Carne Asada and the Quesadilla made it to the national menu, they underwent trial runs in regional markets long in advance of their official release dates. Now, nearly a year after it first appeared in select restaurants, Chipotle's latest protein option is finally hitting stores nationwide.

Smoked Brisket officially joined the Chipotle menu this week when it became available in stores and via the Chipotle app. Starting on September 27, guests will also be able to order it via third-party delivery apps. The protein was given a test run last November at 64 locations in Cincinnati, Ohio and Sacramento, Calif. and has since then become one of Chipotle's most requested menu items, according to the chain.

Chargrilled and seasoned with jalapeños and chili peppers, the brisket is heavy on flavor but also versatile, easily paired with Chipotle's burritos, quesadillas, tacos, and bowls. "This isn't your standard brisket experience," Chipotle's chief marketing officer Chris Brandt said in a statement. "We've created a differentiated Smoked Brisket recipe that is authentic to our menu and pairs flawlessly with our real ingredients."

Courtesy of Chipotle

Chipotle spent two years perfecting its brisket (a famously labor-intensive dish—conventional recipes call for a bake time of anywhere between six and eight hours), even developing a proprietary, chili-based "brisket sauce."

The hype around Chipotle's new protein option began in November 2020, during the test run. Initial reactions were positive, with plenty of praise on Twitter, and with some fans even planning long-distance trips to Ohio to get their hands on the new menu item.

Now that the brisket has officially launched, excitement online has only increased, with customers taking to Twitter yet again to share their reviews. Fans have focused on the brisket's tenderness and flavor, as well as its smokiness and leanness, awarding high marks in all categories.

Smoked brisket joins the ranks of several other popular additions—including the cauliflower rice, the quesadilla, and the plant-based chorizo test—that have made it onto Chipotle's menu this year. And now that it's officially part of the national menu, Chipotle fans should be sure to try it while they can—it may be one of the most popular menu items at Chipotle right now, but the brisket only here for a limited time.

For more, check out:

And don't forget to sign up for our newsletter to get the latest restaurant news delivered straight to your inbox.