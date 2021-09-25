CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Chipotle Is Now Serving This New Long-Awaited Meat Option

By Owen Duff
EatThis
EatThis
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rspcb_0c7j13as00
Shutterstock

Chipotle is known for its rigorous vetting of new menu items. Before fan-favorites like Carne Asada and the Quesadilla made it to the national menu, they underwent trial runs in regional markets long in advance of their official release dates. Now, nearly a year after it first appeared in select restaurants, Chipotle's latest protein option is finally hitting stores nationwide.

Smoked Brisket officially joined the Chipotle menu this week when it became available in stores and via the Chipotle app. Starting on September 27, guests will also be able to order it via third-party delivery apps. The protein was given a test run last November at 64 locations in Cincinnati, Ohio and Sacramento, Calif. and has since then become one of Chipotle's most requested menu items, according to the chain.

Chargrilled and seasoned with jalapeños and chili peppers, the brisket is heavy on flavor but also versatile, easily paired with Chipotle's burritos, quesadillas, tacos, and bowls. "This isn't your standard brisket experience," Chipotle's chief marketing officer Chris Brandt said in a statement. "We've created a differentiated Smoked Brisket recipe that is authentic to our menu and pairs flawlessly with our real ingredients."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z3zcs_0c7j13as00
Courtesy of Chipotle

Chipotle spent two years perfecting its brisket (a famously labor-intensive dish—conventional recipes call for a bake time of anywhere between six and eight hours), even developing a proprietary, chili-based "brisket sauce."

The hype around Chipotle's new protein option began in November 2020, during the test run. Initial reactions were positive, with plenty of praise on Twitter, and with some fans even planning long-distance trips to Ohio to get their hands on the new menu item.

Now that the brisket has officially launched, excitement online has only increased, with customers taking to Twitter yet again to share their reviews. Fans have focused on the brisket's tenderness and flavor, as well as its smokiness and leanness, awarding high marks in all categories.

Smoked brisket joins the ranks of several other popular additions—including the cauliflower rice, the quesadilla, and the plant-based chorizo test—that have made it onto Chipotle's menu this year. And now that it's officially part of the national menu, Chipotle fans should be sure to try it while they can—it may be one of the most popular menu items at Chipotle right now, but the brisket only here for a limited time.

For more, check out:

And don't forget to sign up for our newsletter to get the latest restaurant news delivered straight to your inbox.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

24% Of People Agree This Chain Has The Worst Fast Food Chicken

Remember when fast food chicken was a thing? Like, actual pieces of chicken, with bones and everything? While it seems all the buzz over the past few years has been for a series of increasingly indistinguishable chicken sandwiches, each one declaring itself to be the definitive winner of the ongoing Chicken Sandwich Wars, some fast food restaurants are still selling chicken sans sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

This Burger Chain Serves the Best Quality Beef Patties, New Report Shows

When you set out to enjoy a juicy burger, it's usually the drippy, gooey cheeses, sauces, and condiments—aka all the extras—that make for an indulgent first impression. But what takes a burger from a mediocre fast-food item to a top-notch culinary achievement is the beef. And for the third year in a row, one fast-casual chain proved that its burgers are a cut above the rest in that department.
MIX 106

Move Over, Chick-Fil-A; There’s A New Chicken Joint In Town

Chick-Fil-A seems to be the absolute gold standard when it comes to satisfying a chicken sandwich craving. And that craving hits a lot of people all at once because there is always a wildly long line in the drive-thru. I have literally never seen the line shorter than 6 cars. I long to be there to see the first person who gets to the drive-thru window for the day. It lives up to the hype, plain and simple. And it's not even just standard chicken sandwiches. They have breakfast chicken items, burritos, and even a spicy chicken sandwich. But now comes a chicken place KNOWN for spicy chicken that very well might steal some customers.
MERIDIAN, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Mashed

This Is The Most Popular Pizza Chain In 24 States, According To A Report

The pandemic and its related lockdowns upended the restaurant industry in ways that continue to reveal themselves. In 2020, U.S. consumption accounted for almost one-third of pizza sales worldwide — $46.24 billion out of $145 billion (via Zippia). That's a lot of pie! So what are we eating? Well, that depends largely on where you live. According to Thrillist, plain, old cheese pizza is the runaway favorite in 29 states. Surprisingly, only two states, Montana and Oregon, listed pepperoni as their preferred choice.
RESTAURANTS
BGR.com

If you have this vegetable in your fridge, throw it out immediately

Don't Miss: Amazing deals for Prime members only, $199 Roomba, $59 2K camera drone, $29 rainfall shower head, more We’ve seen listeria-based food recalls in the past, and now we have another one involving bagged packages of Kale from Kroger. The national supermarket chain announced a voluntary recall a few days ago with respect to its 16-ounce bags of Kale. During regular testing, listeria monocytogenes were found in some bags. Which Kale product is subject to the food recall? The bags of Kale subject to the food recall all have Korger branding. More specifically, they all have a UPC of 11110-18170 and a...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cincinnati#Rice#Food Drink#Quesadilla#Smoked Brisket#Chargrilled
101.5 KNUE

Beware of the “Meal For 2 with Drinks at Texas Roadhouse” Scam

We all love a dinner at Texas Roadhouse. Those rolls with the cinnamon butter. O.M.G. Their steaks, whether its a porterhouse or T-bone or a simple ribeye (cooked the only right way at medium rare), is always delicious. Add a draft beer or margarita and the taste buds are happy. However, that perfect meal is prime for a scam. One is going around on Facebook that Texas Roadhouse is warning everyone about.
LONGVIEW, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
EatThis

Customers Are Noticing This Widespread Issue With Chick-fil-A's Food

Chick-fil-A may be the country's favorite fast-food chain as well as its Drive-Thru Restaurant of the Year, but even this beloved brand can't guarantee a top-notch experience 100% of the time. According to customers who regularly enjoy Chick-fil-A's grub, there may be a widespread issue across the chain's system which is hindering the quality of the food it puts out.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

Taco Bell's Upcoming New Item Is Already Stirring Up Major Controversy With Customers

When Taco Bell announced the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco as the next mashup creation coming out of its Innovation Lab, the news raised a few eyebrows. As excited as we were to hear there'll be more opportunities to feast on fried chicken, it felt like Taco Bell was taking a step in an extremely mainstream direction. The ensuing "is it a taco or is it a sandwich" debate was just a cheap ploy to pass off a pretty classic crispy chicken sandwich (fluffy bun, fried white-meat chicken, creamy sauce) as something that doesn't stick out like a sore thumb on a Mexican fast-food menu. It felt like Taco Bell was making a major detour from what it does best and that it took the Chicken Sandwich Wars bait to the detriment of its own unique identity.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

We Tasted 9 Diet Sodas & This Was the Best

Sugar-laden soda isn't good for you, by now everyone knows that nutritional fact. Yet, people still drink it for many reasons, the number one being that it tastes good! Soda drinkers, therefore, turn to the diet version to slice the sugar content and still enjoy a flavorful fizzy beverage while hanging out with friends. Whether diet soda is good for you or not is not something we will cover in this article. If you're looking for some information on that, we've got it here and here. What we will uncover in this article is which is the best tasting diet bubbly.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

America's Largest Drive-In Restaurant Just Added an Epic New Cheeseburger to Its Menu

America's largest drive-in restaurant is offering a beefed-up take on its classic grilled cheese sandwich. Sonic Drive-In is adored for its wide variety of food and beverage options. In fact, the chain claims that customers can create no fewer than 1.3 million different distinct orders based on all of the potential customizations to its menu—especially the Slushes, the flavors of which can easily be blended together. (Related: 100 Unhealthiest Foods on the Planet)
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

Locations of This Collapsing Burger Chain Are Changing Their Names and Going Rogue

When a fast-food franchise fails, it rarely happens because the business is set up more like a pyramid scheme than an actual scaleable brand. But according to restaurant industry insiders as well as its franchisees, that was the case with BurgerIM. Now, you may end up eating at a local burger joint without even knowing it is actually a rebranded BurgerIM location, as operators are taking their restaurants out of the chain's system and trying their luck as independents or as parts of other burger franchises.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Burger King Fish Sandwich: What To Know Before Ordering

Burger King is a brand that's known for flame-broiled burgers and its joke-laden, provocative advertising. Alongside all the colorful marketing, Burger King's product lineup has stayed pretty consistent throughout the years. One such product in the chain's arsenal is the Big Fish Sandwich. There's pure beauty in a good, simple fried fish sandwich — crunchy, seasoned breading, tangy tartar sauce, crisp lettuce, and a not-too-soft, springy bun is really all you need.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
97K+
Followers
10K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy