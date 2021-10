MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) – Throughout his football career, Deonte Harris always had to have his favorite fruit-based bowls and smoothies to get him through his workouts. “He had a trainer who introduced him to smoothie bowls, açaí bowls,” said Lisa Harty, his mother. But when he moved from Middle River to New Orleans to become a wide receiver for the Saints, he couldn’t get the type of bowls he liked. “We couldn’t find it the same way we could get them here. Like, they would add coconut milk or almond milk, and we didn’t like it that way,” Harty said. So Harty started...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO