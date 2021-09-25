CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What does Taliban rule mean for the region and the West?

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKabul [Afghanistan] September 25 (ANI): Taliban can rule Afghanistan, but they can never govern it," said Massoud Hossaini, a Pulitzer Prize and WPP winner photojournalist who managed to escape the Taliban and is now forced to be, "stateless."Massoud was speaking at The Open Forum webinar on the 18th of September titled, 'What does Taliban rule mean for the region and the West.' Other speakers at the event included: Prof. Jonathan Goodhand, Professor in Conflict and Development Studies from the Department of Development Studies, School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) and Ayesha Ijaz Khan, a lawyer and columnist for the Dawn and Arab News.

Taliban celebrate beheading of police officer in grisly video

EXCLUSIVE — The Taliban beheaded an Afghan local police officer, then chanted praise to their leader while holding the severed head of their victim by his hair in a video posted in a private Taliban chat room. The 36-second video, which was obtained by the Washington Examiner, was posted a...
UN will fund Taliban government with $606 Million and wants US to contribute

The United Nations (UN) is hosting a donors conference on Monday, today, to request emergency funds for Afghanistan, which the Taliban will manage. The United States is the UNs top donor and will be at the conference, meaning the U.S. (at the direction of the Biden Administration) could find a way to funnel money to the new regime without having to gain congressional approvals.
New York Post

US volunteer claims Taliban beheaded boys ages 9 and 10 in Afghanistan

A former US Army officer who is part of a volunteer rescue team seeking to save at-risk Americans and Afghan allies still stuck in the Taliban-conquered country claimed that the extremists have beheaded two boys ages 9 and 10 in their reign of terror. Jean Marie Thrower, an Alabama resident...
MILITARY
New York Post

Trump warns Taliban-seized US weapons will be given to China, Russia

Former President Donald Trump is warning that the massive stockpile of US weapons abandoned by the Biden administration in Afghanistan and seized by the Taliban will likely end up in the hands of Russia and China to be reverse-engineered — blasting the withdrawal as “the most embarrassing event in the history of our country.”
FOREIGN POLICY
Navy Times

Threats from Russia more immediate, but threats from China greater: report

For the United States, the 20-year war in Afghanistan may over, but threats and challenges from so-called near-peer competitors remain. And while the most pressing threats come from Russia, perhaps the most dangerous come from China, according to a new report by Rand. With the Chinese increasing aerial shows of...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.
MILITARY

