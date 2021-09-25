CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Stocks to Buy That Could Dominate the Real Estate Transformation

By Jamie Louko
 8 days ago
  • With the real estate industry going virtual, several platform stocks are set to soar.
  • Zillow is using its brand name and scale to take on the iBuying market.
  • eXp World Holdings has a unique take on the traditional process of buying and selling homes.

With the way that people buy and sell homes changing quickly, the real estate market is in the midst of disruption. Some consumers prefer to purchase a home through an online transaction with a virtual agent -- also known as the iBuying experience and others want an in-person agent to work beside them. As we've seen with the housing market this year, one thing will remain the same, people will purchase properties. An industry like real estate could always make for a strong long-term investment.

eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) (NASDAQ:ZG) have unique offerings that take advantage of the changing market demand for a digital experience. While strategies differ, both companies have long growth runways ahead if they are successful. Investors should consider buying these two real estate disruptors and holding them for the next five years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NIfHa_0c7j0U8D00
Image source: Getty Images.

1. Zillow Group

Over the past year, people have searched online for the term "Zillow" more times than "Real Estate", showing how dominant Zillow's brand has become. While spending just 17.5% of its total second-quarter 2021 revenue on sales and marketing, this Software-as-a-Service company has built a strong brand known for creating a convenient platform for consumers to buy and sell homes. One way the company has done this is through iBuying, where customers can get instant offers on their homes.

The "Zestimate" -- Zillow's tool that appraises people's houses -- is now considered an official Zillow offer to buy a customer's home, which has seemed to attract customers, generating $777 million in revenue by Zillow Offers. There were 3,805 homes purchased with 2,086 homes sold in the second quarter of 2021 -- doubling purchases year over year, leaving an inventory of 3,142 homes. The company is attempting to gain market share of the iBuying space by funneling $450 million toward Zillow Offers, which is expected to continue growing with more online home purchases. iBuying represented just 1% of all home purchases in the second quarter, with some urban areas reaching a 5% share.

The rise of competition in the online real estate market has been growing. Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) has become a fierce competitor, but it has much less website traffic and brand recognition than Zillow does -- giving Zillow a strong competitive advantage. This moat is strengthened by its financial performance. Redfin considers itself a discount broker which could appeal to some in the market but its financial performance pales in comparison to Zillow. In the first half of 2021, the companies reported overall revenues of $740 million and $2.5 billion for Redfin and Zillow, respectively. The revenues generated led to Redfin reporting a net loss of $64 million and Zillow pulling in net income of $62 million for that period.

Knowing both are vying for the iBuying space, the capacity to invests more into the business would make or break who could take the market. Zillow appears as the obvious choice.

Shares of Zillow have been flat year-over-year, but its opportunity has not changed. Zillow's superior website traffic -- having over 2.8 billion website visits in the second quarter and its well-known brand and expansion into iBuying potentially gives it a significant growth opportunity over the next five years. Today, Zillow is valued at 6 times trailing twelve-month sales, now could be a good time to buy.

2. eXp World Holdings

Some homeowners remain unwilling to sell their homes without going through the traditional process, and eXp World Holdings is here for those customers. Being rooted in the online world, eXp has built an online brokerage that has some of the best real estate agents in the market. Having Virbela -- a fully online workplace that eXp acquired in 2018 for $11 million, allows real estate agents around the world to help homeowners buy and sell their homes.

eXp has been able to attract some of the best agents in the world through unique offerings that have been unmatched by its competitors. The company gives agents a generous 80/20 split of gross commission income (GCI) with a cap, while most brokerages like Keller Williams typically take 30% of an agent's total GCI. After the agent reaches $80,000 in GCI, they get 100% of whatever they make through eXp, whereas many traditional brokerages do not have a cap for their GCI split.

Because of its incentives, eXp has brought the best agents onto the platform. In Q2 2021, eXp grew its agent count by 87%, surpassing 58,000 agents. Bringing leading agents to eXp has paid off: eXp reached $1 billion in revenue in the second quarter, which grew 183% over last year. The company also reported a net income of $37 million in Q2, growing 350% year over year.

Fueled by its virtual platform, eXp could expand in the international market with ease. eXp operates in 15 countries plus Hong Kong. In India and Mexico, it's drastically ramping up its agent count. The international real estate market has grown 60% since 2010, and as eXp integrates itself into emerging markets, the company could take advantage of the future market growth.

Shares in eXp have more than doubled over the past year, yet the company still trades at 2.1 times trailing twelve-month sales, which is stunningly cheap. With the international opportunity in front of eXp, the stock is trading at relatively low levels.

A possible reason for the low valuation is eXp's gross margin, it was just 8% in the second quarter of 2021. This might not excite investors, but it is the price that eXp is willing to pay to see such strong top and bottom-line growth. eXp's rapid growth and international acceleration could allow the company to become the best place for homeowners who want the traditional experience of selling and buying a home.

The Motley Fool

2 Leading Healthcare Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

These two companies have both generated multi-bagger returns over the past five years. Both boast strong competitive advantages and growing demand for their products. And they are in sectors that are still just getting started. If you're looking for new stocks to add to your portfolio that can generate sustained...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Dividend stocks have a history of significantly outperforming their non-dividend-paying peers. This trio offers the perfect blend of growth and dividend income. There are a number of strategies that can help investors build significant wealth over time on Wall Street. But buying dividend stocks just might be the most lucrative.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

Crashes and corrections are fairly common occurrences when investing for the long run. Buying high-quality stocks when the market dips is a proven wealth-building strategy. For 18 months, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a historic bounce-back rally in the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC). After shedding a third of its value in under five weeks, the widely followed index doubled from its bear-market bottom in less than 17 months.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Semiconductor Industry Stocks With Unstoppable Dividend Growth

Some tech companies have quietly delivered double-digit dividend increases for many years. Broadcom has become a dividend and growth stalwart with little fanfare. Texas Instruments' recent dividend growth rate has averaged more than 25% per year. The semiconductor industry is not well known for its dividend stocks. Instead, it has...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Can Make You Richer

Corteva is set to reduce its costs dramatically in the coming years. Alphabet has vast amounts of cash and is growing its non-search revenue. Goodyear's acquisition of Cooper Tires is a consolidation play and will result in improved margin performance. Earnings growth comes in all shapes and sizes. The fascinating...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

5 Top Stocks for October

Stocks could come under pressure in the coming months as labor shortages and supply chain issues escalate. For long-term investors, the next few years matter far more than the next few months. Good long-term bets for investors in October are Digital Realty Trust, SSR Mining, Intel, Intuitive Surgical, and GXO...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

