CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Portugal leads the world in COVID-19 vaccinations

By Marco Quiroz-Gutierrez
Fortune
Fortune
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07yxEq_0c7izyLk00

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning.

Portugal is leading the world in vaccinations, with about 84% of its population fully vaccinated as of Thursday, according to Our World in Data.

Spain has the second highest rate of vaccination of European countries, with 77.2% of its population fully vaccinated.

Because of the country’s efforts, it is now within reach of its goal to vaccinate 85% of its citizens and will suspend most of its COVID restrictions starting on Oct. 1. Masking will still be required in transit and other indoor areas.

Much of the credit for Portugal’s success is due to Rear Adm. Henrique Gouveia e Melo, a naval officer who took charge of the country’s vaccine rollout in February. He pivoted the vaccination campaign away from small scale distribution and instead mobilized large vaccination hubs in sports halls across the country.

Never miss a story about COVID-19 vaccine

FOLLOW THE AUTHOR:

Marco Quiroz-Gutierrez

As the number of shots has risen, the number of cases of COVID and the rate of hospitalizations have dropped to their lowest levels in 18 months.

While Portugal leads Europe in vaccinations, other countries also fully vaccinated a large portion of their citizens including the United Arab Emirates (81.17%), Singapore (77.34%), and Uruguay (73.51%).

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US sends more than 8 mln Covid vaccines to Bangladesh, Philippines

The United States announced Friday it is sending more than eight million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Bangladesh and the Philippines in the latest wave of aid to a world still struggling to tame the pandemic. Five shipments totalling 5,575,050 doses will go to the Philippines by next week, a White House official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity. Another 2,508,480 doses will arrive early next week in Bangladesh, the official said. The vaccines -- all Pfizer-BioNTech -- are being donated through the World Health Organization's Covax program.
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

Portugal to Lift Most Remaining COVID-19 Curbs, PM Calls for Responsibility

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal will lift almost all remaining COVID-19 restrictions, allowing full occupancy in restaurants and cultural venues from Oct. 1, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Thursday. "As most of the restrictions imposed by law disappear, we are going to enter a phase that is based on the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Vaccinations#Fortune Daily#Our World#European#Covid#Rear Adm
The Independent

Protesters in Romania reject coronavirus restrictions

More than 5,000 people protested Saturday in Romania’s capital of Bucharest to reject upcoming measures used by authorities to combat an alarming surge of COVID-19 infections.Daily COVID-19 infections in the European Union nation of 19 million have skyrocketed from around 1,000 daily cases a month ago to 12,590 new cases on Saturday. That was Romania’s highest daily number of infections since the pandemic started.The rise is putting the country’s hospitals under serious pressure as intensive care units reach near-capacity nationally. Authorities have said that new restrictions will be implemented when an area’s infection rate exceeds 6 per 1,000 residents over a 14-day period. Bucharest’s infection rate Saturday stood above 8 per 1,000 residents.The mostly mask-less marchers blocked traffic, honked horns and chanted “Freedom!” One placard read: “Green certificates = dictatorship.”___Follow all AP stories on the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Greek PM 'unapologetic' in defending Greek borders

Greece’s prime minister says he is “unapologetic about defending" Greece’s borders in the face of uncontrolled migration attempts, but insists his country is doing so in a manner that respects human rights.Greece has come under strong criticism from rights groups, migrants and some European officials over allegations that its coast guard carries out so-called pushbacks — the summary deportation of people arriving on Greek territory without allowing them to apply for asylum. Greek officials have repeatedly denied the allegations, despite considerable indications such practices occur.The country has been one of the most popular routes for decades for smugglers to...
POLITICS
Fox News

Merkel warns against socialist swing as Germans head to the polls

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned voters Saturday that a socialist government could "strangulate" businesses and isolate Germany on a global scale. "It’s about keeping Germany stable. It’s about your future," she told conservative supporters, first reported by Politico. Speaking from an event in western Germany in support of Armin...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Drivers must remove GB car stickers when in Europe under Brexit travel changes

Travellers to and from the UK face significant changes this week because of post-Brexit moves by the government.British motorists heading for Continental Europe must “cover or remove” the traditional GB sticker, and instead use either a UK sticker or have a UK “signifier” on their number plates.The requirement – requested by UK ministers – contradicts the government’s assertion in January that “UK drivers won’t need to display a GB sticker in most EU countries if their number plate has GB or GB with a Union Flag on it”.At the time the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, said: “Those who want to drive in the EU can continue to do...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KSNT News

Antibody tests for COVID-19 remain popular in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — When Russians talk about the coronavirus over dinner or in hair salons, the conversation often turns to “antitela,” the Russian word for antibodies — the proteins produced by the body to fight infection. Even President Vladimir Putin referred to them this week in a conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, […]
WORLD
The Independent

Migrants die at Poland-Belarus border as outrage grows over humanitarian crisis

The first fatalities of migrants trying to enter the EU through Poland’s border with Belarus have been confirmed.With the dire situation facing migrants stranded at the Polish border becoming a national scandal over recent weeks, four deaths announced by the Polish authorities have cast the humanitarian crisis in an even more distressing light.“The bodies of three people who tried to cross the border illegally were found in the border region,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Monday.The Belarusian authorities, accused by neighbouring countries Poland, Latvia and Lithuania of shepherding migrants from the Middle East towards the borders of the...
IMMIGRATION
Telegraph

New Covid test telling sufferers if they are infectious to end needless isolation

A new Covid-19 test will tell sufferers how infectious they are in an effort to reduce how many Britons have to unnecessarily self-isolate if they test positive for the virus. British start-up Vatic has created new tests which are able to spot the parts of the virus which can contaminate others, and give people a simple “yes” or “no” answer as to whether people are infectious.
SCIENCE
The Atlantic

Why Britain and France Hate Each Other

Watching the fallout from the great Anglo-American heist of France’s submarine contract with Australia, you could be forgiven for concluding that London and Paris are polar opposites in every way: whether in their leaders’ personalities, grand strategies, economic models, or social mores. The irony is that the row over the new Australia-U.K.-U.S. defense pact, or AUKUS, reveals how fundamentally similar they really are.
WORLD
Fortune

When will China overtake the U.S. as the world’s largest economy? Maybe never

We've had a torrent of important China-related developments since the last Eastworld newsletter: Evergrande missed an $83.5 million interest payment due on an offshore bond and scrapped a Shanghai listing for its electric vehicle subsidiary; the leaders of the U.S., Japan, India, and Australia convened in Washington for the latest Quad meeting; China's power crunch spread from manufacturers to ordinary households; and the U.S. and China exchanged diplomatic hostages, as moves by the Biden administration allowed Canadian authorities to release Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wenzhou, and Beijing immediately reciprocated by freeing "the two Michaels," Canadian citizens detained in China on espionage charges.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Germany warns of lost U.S. trust as France wins EU support

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany joined France on Tuesday in berating the United States for negotiating a security pact in secret with Australia and Britain that cost Paris a lucrative defence deal, while the EU's top official said such behaviour was unacceptable. read more. In a concrete signal of...
POLITICS
The Independent

US celebrates ‘win’ as Britain looks to push China out of nuclear energy sites

Washington is celebrating the UK’s effort to push a Chinese company out of a sensitive nuclear power project, according to people familiar with US engagement on the issue. The US, long an opponent of the UK’s energy ties with China, considers London’s plans to require Chinese energy giant, CGN to give up its 20 per cent stake in the Sizewell C nuclear plant in Suffolk a long-fought-for diplomatic win. The British government’s discomfort with China’s grip on its energy sector has grown in recent months. Meanwhile, the Biden administration launched a fresh drive to protect energy infrastructure from attacks, including cyberattacks, earlier this year. This plan was created specifically with adversaries Russia and China, and their cyber-hostility in mind, according...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

For migrants in Greece, road to heaven leads through Albania

In the early 1990s, tens of thousands of impoverished Albanian migrants slogged through the oak woods near the village of Ieropigi, dodging Greek border patrols to seek work in Greece after the collapse of communism in Albania.Thirty years later, the cross-border flow is reversed, though on a much smaller scale. Now it's people from the Middle East and Africa who flit through the same oak woods, moving from Greece to Albania this time, halfway through their long trek to Europe s heartland.Since 2018, migrants and refugees who'd rather try their luck somewhere richer than Greece have made this relatively...
IMMIGRATION
Telegraph

War on cash intensifies as shoppers banned from spending notes and coins

Dozens of towns and cities have turned into “cash deserts” where shoppers are regularly blocked from paying with notes and coins. In some areas almost half of people have been barred from paying in cash this year, according to a major survey of consumers conducted for Telegraph Money by cash machine provider Cardtronics.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Fortune

54K+
Followers
2K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy