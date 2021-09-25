CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4WARN Forecast: Warming up this weekend

By Melanie Layden
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA nice weekend warm-up begins today across the midstate!. A weak cold front will pass through Middle Tennessee this afternoon and help to mix in a few more clouds during the day. A shower cannot be totally ruled out as this front swings by, especially north of I-40. However, most if not all of us will stay dry with temperatures in the upper 70s.

