Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa was all over the field Sunday in Miami, a booming performance that his coach thinks provides a contrast to his personality. “Yeah, he is quiet. I don’t think I really know the real A.J. maybe,” Sean McDermott mused Wednesday. “That’ll come out over time as a young guy gets more comfortable opening up in front of the head coach maybe. But I think his guys know him maybe a little more than I do that way.”

