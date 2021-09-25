Philadelphia International Airport, Aviation Industry Representatives Discuss Easing of International Travel Restrictions

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The September 20th announcement that, beginning in November, the United States will ease restrictions that have prevented citizens from 33 countries since March 2020, was especially welcomed by Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). During the British American Business Council of Greater Philadelphia (BABCPHL) webinar, “On the Fly Travel Update: PHL/LHR & The World”, PHL CEO Chellie Cameron, London Heathrow (LHR) CEO John Holland-Kaye, and a panel of representatives from the travel, airline, and legal sectors, discussed what the easing of the restrictions means to the Greater Philadelphia region and London, and what work is still needed to fully restore travel.