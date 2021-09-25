CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chef Judy's Riverside Seafood in Fayetteville closing, becoming catering and event space

Fayetteville Observer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiverside Seafood, which opened on the outskirts of downtown Fayetteville in February, has closed as a restaurant as it transitions into a catering and private event space. Citing seafood costs that have tripled since the restaurant opened earlier this year, as well as staffing shortages, co-owners Rashawn Moore and Judith Cage, better known by many as "Chef Judy," announced in a Facebook Live video Tuesday afternoon that the restaurant is transitioning to become The Riverside.

Comments / 3

