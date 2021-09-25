CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
There are crime scenes inside Harrisburg University (as part of a new forensic science degree)

Room H206 at Harrisburg University has turned into a crime scene. Actually several crime scenes. That’s because the university turned a classroom into a “living room” and “bedroom” that can host mock crime scenes. The new Crime Scene Lab gives students a chance to search for, collect, and analyze the type of evidence they would see when employed in the field of crime scene investigation. The lab is expected to open Sept. 29.

