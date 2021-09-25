MGM And WWE Teaming Up For American Gladiators Reboot

In an interview with Fightful, Alex Zayne spoke about the process of coming up with his WWE name Ari Sterling and how he had a list of ideas before that. He said: “The name process is kind of hectic, really. In my case, anyway. I know some people have it a little easier. But for me, they were like, ‘Hey, we want to get some reps on 205 Live. Need to come up with your name. Go ahead and compile a list, send it over to us.’ I did a lot of ‘Chilly McFreezin.’ I put together a list, sent it over to them. They were like, ‘Hey, we need more names.’ I don’t know, probably hundreds of names into it they were like, ‘Okay, we liked this.’ We found Ari early on and then, of course, I was always trying to go with something like Zayne or Zayden I had on one of the many lists. They were like, ‘Oh, we can’t use any of that Zay stuff because Zayda Ramier is a new thing. Can be too confusing or whatever.’ So, I had to scratch that. We had Ari for a while, now we’re trying to find the last name. Finally landed on Sterling through one of my many lists, which literally just came from me being like, Ari Gold in Entourage, Ari Silver, sterling silver, Ari Sterling. That was the thought process behind it. That’s what we landed on.

WWE ・ 11 DAYS AGO