Column: Kelley School asks candidates to express how they support core missions

As the leadership of the Kelley School of Business, we write in response to a guest opinion published Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in the Bloomington Herald-Times ("Indiana University's diversity loyalty oath.") The inaccuracies in the piece are numerous, and we want to set the record straight. Even so, we begin by noting it is accurate that the Kelley School and Indiana University are committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion. The Kelley School’s values statement explicitly lists “diversity and inclusiveness” and our mission statement closes with the recognition that “fulfillment of our mission is best served by an inclusive culture that respects faculty and student diversity in all forms.” While we do not recognize the author’s overly simplistic definition of equity as one used at either Indiana University or the Kelley School, we are aware of the powerfully positive impact a broadly diverse and representative student body, faculty, and staff can have on educational and work experiences.