CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA denies Andrew Wiggins’ request for religious exemption to vaccine; won’t play Warriors’ home games

By Yahoo! Sports
warriorscentral.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA has denied Golden State Warriors player Andrew Wiggins' request for a religious exemption so he could bypass a San Francisco coronavirus vaccine requirement for playing inside the team's home arena. As a result, Wiggins will be ineligible to play home games at the Chase Center unless he gets the vaccine, according to ESPN. "The NBA has reviewed and denied Andrew Wiggins' request for a religious exemption from the San Francisco Department of Public Health's order requiring COVID-19 vaccin...

www.warriorscentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Washington

List of Vaccinated, Unvaccinated NBA Players Ahead of Season

Which NBA players are vaccinated, unvaccinated against COVID-19? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Coronavirus vaccines have been at the center of heated debates for the last year and a half, and the NBA is no different. The league will not require players to receive their full COVID-19 vaccines for...
NBA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reacts To The Andrew Wiggins News

Former No. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins, a forward for the Golden State Warriors, has presented his team with a major issue ahead of the 2021-22 season. The city of San Francisco is requiring vaccinations for those participating in all forms of indoor entertainment. That includes Golden State Warriors home games at the Chase Center.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Wiggins
warriorscentral.com

Wiggins says he will stick to beliefs regarding vaccine

Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has declined to discuss whether he remains unvaccinated, but it certainly sounds like that's the case. Wiggins said during the team's media day Monday that he will continue to stand by his beliefs when it comes to not receiving a coronavirus vaccine. "Back is definitely against the wall, but I'm just going to keep fighting for what I believe," Wiggins said.
NBA
CBS San Francisco

Golden State Warriors Star Andrew Wiggins Ends COVID Vaccination Hold Out

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr revealed Sunday that star forward Andrew Wiggins had gotten vaccinated against the COVID virus, ending any threat that he would not be able to play home games because of San Francisco’s tough requirements on large indoor gatherings. The announcement ended a difficult first week of preseason training camp for the veteran Golden State star. San Francisco heath officials refused to give him a wavier and the NBA denied him a religious exemption. The league went even further with its tough stand with all unvaccinated players saying the would not be paid...
NBA
warriorscentral.com

‘It’s my problem not yours’: Canadian Wiggins sticks to his guns regarding COVID-19 vaccine

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is sticking to his beliefs when it comes to staying unvaccinated for COVID-19, even though that decision could soon cost him playing in home games. Wiggins faces the possibility of not being allowed into Golden State's home building at Chase Center for games come Oct. 13 when the San Francisco Department of Public Health begins requiring proof of vaccination for large indoor events.
NBA
warriorscentral.com

Golden State Warriors need to solve Andrew Wiggins dilemma quickly

The sooner this situation regarding Andrew Wiggins and the COVID-19 vaccine, the better this season will be for the Golden State Warriors. The Golden State Warriors do not have much time to waste in handling a highly sensitive dilemma regarding Andrew Wiggins and his reluctance to get vaxxed. Wiggins has become just one of a few different NBA players to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine as of late.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Games#The Chase Center#Espn
warriorscentral.com

Andrew Wiggins could legitimately cost Warriors playoff spot

The Golden State Warriors haven't been able to woo Andrew Wiggins to get vaccinated, potentially putting their playoff hopes at risk. Wiggins doesn't have to be vaccinated because of league standards, but the San Francisco mandate on indoor events. His religious exemption was declined, so it appears, for now, unless something changes, he'll be absent from home games.
NBA
warriorscentral.com

Andrew Wiggins on anti-vaccine stance: ‘Personal and private’

In his first official comments since declaring in March he had decided not to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins stood his ground and defended his stance against getting the shot, saying he'd "keep fighting for what I believe." The headliner at Warriors media day Monday, Wiggins took questions from interviewers curious about whether the 26-year-old veteran would alter his views -- especially after the NBA rejected his request for a religious exemption t...
NBA
warriorscentral.com

Report: Andrew Wiggins Trade Hasn’t Been Discussed by Warriors Despite Vaccine Stance

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly operating under the "belief" forward Andrew Wiggins will receive a COVID-19 vaccine before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season. Anthony Slater reported Tuesday on The Athletic NBA Show podcast the Warriors don't think Wiggins is willing to forfeit half his $31.6 million salary, which would be the likely result of sitting out all of the team's home games after the NBA denied his petition for a religious exemption regarding the vaccine.
NBA
warriorscentral.com

Draymond Green on Andrew Wiggins’ vaccination status: ‘That’s none of my business’

Wiggins, who is reportedly still not vaccinated, said he will continue to stand by his beliefs when it comes to not receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Green, 31, said it's his personal choice to decide what to do with his body and referred to the controversy surrounding the vaccinated versus the unvaccinated as a "political war". Wiggins will not be able to play in Golden State's 41 home games at Chase Center if he remains unvaccinated, and won't get paid for the games he misses, the league said.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s Andrew Wiggins News

Much of the NBA’s early preseason drama has stemmed conversations about the COVID-19 vaccine. Although 95 percent of the league is reportedly vaccinated, multiple high-profile players have not received a vaccination, casting some doubt on their status for the upcoming campaign. Among those that had not received a COVID-19 vaccine...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving, Andrew Wiggins won’t get paid if they miss NBA games due to local vaccine mandates

NBA spokesman Mike Bass announced Wednesday that “any player who elects not to comply with local vaccination mandates will not be paid for games that he misses.”. New York and San Francisco have local COVID-19 vaccine requirements for Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors players to participate in home games. The Knicks are 100% vaccinated, but Nets star Kyrie Irving and Warriors swingman Andrew Wiggins are two high-profile players who are unvaccinated. They would be giving up a ton of money if they don’t comply and stay unvaccinated:
NBA
warriorscentral.com

Ted Cruz ‘stands with’ Wiggins, tells LeBron to boycott Dubs games

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, a Grayson Allen look-alike who once played a game of one-on-one against Jimmy Kimmel for two hours, has waded into the NBA's COVID-19 vaccination status discourse. In a Wednesday Twitter thread, the Republican senator — who is vaccinated himself — tweeted that he "stands with" a spate of reportedly unvaccinated NBA players, including Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins.
NBA
warriorscentral.com

Warriors’ Stephen Curry doesn’t sound too happy about Andrew Wiggins’ vaccination status

Ninety percent of NBA players have been vaccinated against COVID-19, but Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins isn't part of that group. On Monday, Wiggins spoke publicly for the first time since being denied a request for a religious exemption from COVID-19 vaccination. Despite the fact that he won't be able to play in home games until he complies with San Francisco health guidelines, the 26-year-old isn't backing down from his stance.
NBA
warriorscentral.com

Could Andrew Wiggins’ anti-vax stance sink Warriors’ title dreams?

But Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Saturday that there's no news about Wiggins' vaccination status, which raises crucial questions: Why are the Warriors so optimistic that he'll suddenly acquiesce and get vaccinated once he risks missing regular-season home games? Is Golden State just trying to stay positive because the alternative is too grim to stomach? Wiggins has until Thursday to get vaccinated in time to play in the regular-season home opener Oct. 21.
NBA
warriorscentral.com

NBA draws line as stars like Kyrie Irving, Andrew Wiggins balk at Covid vaccine

Irving and Wiggins play home games in New York and San Francisco, respectively, and those cities have vaccine mandates in place which Nets and Warriors players must comply with in order to play indoors at the teams' home arenas, Barclays Center (Nets) and Chase Center (Warriors). I'm a human being first. Obviously living in this public sphere, it's just a lot of questions about what's going on in the world of Kyrie," Irving said during a video call with reporters on the Nets' media day earlier t...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy