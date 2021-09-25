NBA denies Andrew Wiggins’ request for religious exemption to vaccine; won’t play Warriors’ home games

Wiggins, who is reportedly still not vaccinated, said he will continue to stand by his beliefs when it comes to not receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Green, 31, said it's his personal choice to decide what to do with his body and referred to the controversy surrounding the vaccinated versus the unvaccinated as a "political war". Wiggins will not be able to play in Golden State's 41 home games at Chase Center if he remains unvaccinated, and won't get paid for the games he misses, the league said.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO