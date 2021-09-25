NBA denies Andrew Wiggins’ request for religious exemption to vaccine; won’t play Warriors’ home games
The NBA has denied Golden State Warriors player Andrew Wiggins' request for a religious exemption so he could bypass a San Francisco coronavirus vaccine requirement for playing inside the team's home arena. As a result, Wiggins will be ineligible to play home games at the Chase Center unless he gets the vaccine, according to ESPN. "The NBA has reviewed and denied Andrew Wiggins' request for a religious exemption from the San Francisco Department of Public Health's order requiring COVID-19 vaccin...
