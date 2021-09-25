CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Panic buying rather than shortages causing queues at UK petrol stations, AA head says

By Jedidajah Otte
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OTx2q_0c7iyl9k00
Queues at a petrol station in Peterborough.

Panic buying rather than supply chain issues is driving the shortage of fuel at some petrol stations in the UK, the president of a motoring association has said, amid continued reports of queues for fuel on Saturday.

Police urged drivers to be “sensible” about filling up at petrol stations after long queues built up.

Lincolnshire police said: “We have received reports this morning of long queues at some petrol stations in the county. This is a potential hazard for vehicles making other journeys, and may cause difficulties for emergency services trying to reach people in need.

“While we appreciate that some people may be particularly keen to fill up their vehicles this weekend, we would respectfully ask motorists to be sensible when making judgments about joining a queue at a petrol station. If it is too long, consider returning at a different time.”

Bedfordshire police tweeted: “We would ask that you make sure that you are not blocking roads while queuing, it’s important that emergency vehicles are able to pass at all times.”

In Brockley, south London, motorists queued for petrol at an Esso petrol station on Saturday morning, while queues also formed at a Tesco petrol station in Bracknell, Berkshire, among other places.

People have been spotted filling up jerry cans with petrol in pictures being circulated on social media.

Edmund King, the president of the AA, the Automobile Association, told BBC Breakfast the problem should pass in a matter of days if drivers just stuck to filling up when they needed it, adding “there is plenty of fuel at source” and that a shortage of lorry drivers had only been a “localised problem” earlier in the week.

Tony Danker, the director general of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), said it was “a shame” that queues had to form before the government acted, but described the government’s expected post-Brexit U-turn regarding a relaxation of visa rules for foreign lorry drivers as “a huge relief”.

Danker told BBC Breakfast: “Hopefully it is going to happen and it is a huge relief. We’ve been calling for it for three months, we could see this problem coming and more problems coming, and so it’s a shame the government needed queues at the pumps to move, but move I hope they have and it will help.”

On Friday evening it emerged that the British retailer EG Group had introduced a fuel purchase limit of £30 per customer at its 389 petrol stations, due to “unprecedented” demand and supply challenges.

The limit on all fuel grades is meant to ensure sites keep “running smoothly” but will not apply to heavy goods drivers, or emergency services vehicles.

An EG Group spokesperson said: “This is a company decision to ensure all our customers have a fair chance to refuel and to enable our sites to carry on running smoothly. We kindly ask everyone visiting our sites to treat our colleagues, supply chain partners and customers with respect during these very challenging times. All of EG Group’s UK sites remain open and operational to serve customers.”

Commenting on the expected announcement by the government that a change to visa rules would allow foreign lorry drivers back into the UK, King said: “We were in discussions with government ministers last night and we talked to the major fuel companies, and we can reiterate there is not a problem with supply at the source.

“Earlier in the week there were some problems with the supply chain, as we know, due to a shortage of some lorry drivers, but that was only a localised problem.”

King said the shortage had been exacerbated by “people going out and filling up when they really don’t need to”.

“If you think about it, 30m cars out there, if they’ve all got half a tank [and] if they all rush out to fill up the rest of the tank and the tank is about 60 litres, that will put a strain on the system,” he said.

The issues, he said, were unlikely to last because the supply chain is not being disrupted by ongoing problems such as industrial action.

“The good news is you can only really fill up once – you’ve got to use the fuel, so this should be a short-term thing,” he said. “It’s not like the fuel crises in the past when the supplier was hit by strikes, etc.

“So, once people have filled up, they won’t travel more than they normally travel, so this strain on the system should ease up in the next few days.”

The shortage of lorry and HGV drivers however, King conceded, was an ongoing issue. “The market is stretched, so I think that is a broader issue that is affecting the supply chain, not just the petrol and diesel, but retail as well.”

King said the government had freed up a number of driving tests for HGV drivers in training but said he did not know any details of further action it may plan to take.

Danker warned that as well as lorry driver shortages, there were also labour shortages, supply chain and energy problems.

“I think what we need is the government to grip these things with us in business and get ahead of them rather than behind them,” he said.

The Conservative MP and Brexiter Andrea Leadsom urged people on Twitter not to “over buy” energy, and said any shortages would be the result of “stockpiling”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Johnson eyes post-COVID economy as UK Conservatives meet

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was ready to take “bold decisions” to rebuild the economy after the coronavirus pandemic as his Conservative Party meets Sunday for its first annual conference since 2019.The Tory conference opens Sunday in the northwestern city of Manchester as a shortage of truck drivers to delivery fuel across Britain continues to cause empty pumps and long lines at many gas stations. Concerns about wider labor shortages, higher taxes, rising energy bills and a cut in welfare payouts beginning this week are among other challenges facing Johnson.Despite the economic worries, opinion surveys suggest that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Fuel crisis: Motorists follow tanker for miles – only to find it is delivering mortar, not petrol

More than 20 motorists who tailed a tanker for miles along a dual carriageway were left dismayed after it turned out to be delivering not petrol but 44 tonnes of mortar.Drivers started following the vehicle, driven by Johnny Anderson, in the apparent hope it would lead them to a fuelling station.But there was much consternation when they realised his journey from Wolverhampton was ending at a building site in a Northamptonshire village, with one driver remonstrating with Mr Anderson for not stopping sooner to inform the drivers following him that he was not delivering petrol.The incident is just the latest...
TRAFFIC
AFP

British PM backs Brexit strategy despite supply crunch

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday refused to return Britain to its "broken" pre-Brexit economy, even as the country confronts a supply chain crisis made worse by its EU divorce. In a bullish conference message to the Tory faithful gathered in Manchester, northwest England, Johnson vowed to forge ahead with his post-Covid recovery plan to "level up" growth, and tackle priorities from infrastructure to climate change. The government has sought to blame the global health crisis for an exodus of foreign lorry drivers since Brexit took full effect and free movement of people ended in January. Deliveries to supermarkets have been hit, while a lack of tanker drivers has triggered panic-buying at petrol stations, forcing Johnson to call in the army to deliver stocks.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#Petrol#Queues#Uk#Aa#Tesco#Bbc Breakfast
The Independent

Avon pledges to keep lid on prices despite cost pressures

The boss of global beauty giant Avon has vowed not to hit customers with high price hikes, despite soaring global costs and efforts to tackle the UK’s lorry driver crisis.Angela Cretu, Avon International’s global chief executive, said cost pressures are mounting worldwide and cautioned they are unlikely to ease for some time.But she pledged to keep prices fair for its customers and five-million strong army of representatives, with prices rising in line with inflation in spite of soaring commodity costs.We made that commitment that we're not going to price up, but to keep a fair value for all our products,...
BUSINESS
Telegraph

War on cash intensifies as shoppers banned from spending notes and coins

Dozens of towns and cities have turned into “cash deserts” where shoppers are regularly blocked from paying with notes and coins. In some areas almost half of people have been barred from paying in cash this year, according to a major survey of consumers conducted for Telegraph Money by cash machine provider Cardtronics.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Public anger over petrol crisis threatens to overshadow crucial Conservative conference

More than half of Britons think Boris Johnson has done a bad job of ensuring supplies of essentials like petrol and keeping the cost of living down in the wake of Brexit, according to a new poll.The survey, which also found the public giving a thumbs-down to the prime minister’s performance on Brexit and on “levelling up”, comes on the eve of a crucial Conservative conference at which Mr Johnson will attempt to recast the central purpose of his government after two years of crisis management with an optimistic “building back better” slogan.Speaking on the eve of the conference, the...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Health Services
Shropshire Star

Johnson tells haulage industry to stop relying on cheap foreign drivers

The Prime Minister said the situation on petrol forecourts is stabilising and that military tanker drivers were being deployed as a ‘precaution’. Boris Johnson has issued a fresh warning to the road haulage industry that it cannot expect to rely on cheap immigrant labour in future. Speaking on the eve...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Map shows areas hit hardest by UK’s fuel crisis as panic buying continues

A traffic light system has been drawn up to monitor the current fuel shortage crisis.According to Whitehall’s own analysis, London, the South East, the North West, the West Midlands and the East Midlands have fuel levels at less than 20 percent, putting them in the red, the Times reported.Yorkshire, the North East and Wales, places which have seen supplies increasing, have been moved from red to amber.Scotland will be moving from amber to green and Northern Ireland is already in the green.However, average fuel levels at forecourts remain at 20 percent for the fourth day running, compared with a...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

UK extends truck driver visa program as fuel crisis persists

The British government has extended an emergency visa program for truck drivers as fuel shortages showed few signs of abating Saturday, particularly in London and the southeast of England In an announcement late Friday, the Conservative government said temporary visas for nearly 5,000 foreign truck drivers it hopes to recruit would run until the end of February instead of expire on Christmas Eve as originally planned. The short duration of the program announced last week drew widespread criticism for not being attractive enough to entice foreign drivers.The government said 300 fuel drivers would be able to come to the...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

AO World warns delivery driver shortage is hitting growth

Online white goods retailer AO World has warned its growth is being hit by the nationwide shortage of delivery drivers and ongoing disruption in the global supply chain.But despite the difficulties, bosses said sales were up 5% in the six months to the end of September, including 6% growth in the UK and 3% growth in Germany.The company said: “The challenging market dynamics in both the UK and Germany resulted in lower volumes than expected which affected operational leverage, particularly in the second quarter.”AO enjoyed a strong period during the pandemic as shoppers turned to online retailers for goods. Bosses...
RETAIL
Telegraph

Tens of thousands of pigs could be culled because of butcher shortage

Around 120,000 pigs will need to be culled because a shortage of butchers has led to overcrowded conditions in which they could spread disease or even start chewing each others' tails and ears, an industry body has warned. The National Pig Association (NPA) said there were not enough butchers in...
AGRICULTURE
AFP

UK army to deliver petrol from Monday amid fuel crisis: govt

The British army will begin delivering petrol to fuel stations on Monday after fears over tanker driver shortages led to panic buying and forced the government to offer visa waivers to foreign truckers to plug the shortfall. The government has already made a U-turn on tighter post-Brexit immigration policy, offering short-term visa waivers to foreign truckers to help plug the shortfall.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Petrol supply: Station queues easing, says forecourt boss

Queues at petrol stations are beginning to ease, a filling station boss said. Kurt Williams, managing director of DK Forecourts, which runs 10 filling stations across south Wales, said the situation was "starting to calm down". The Army could begin delivering fuel by the end of the week after reports...
TRAFFIC
The Guardian

Petrol shortage: customers still panic-buying, says fuel retail boss

Customers are still panic-buying petrol across the country with filling stations emptied within hours, the chair of the Petrol Retailers Association has said, as a Conservative MP urged the army to start deliveries to restore public confidence. The PRA’s chair, Brian Madderson, said members were worried about putting a £30...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Petrol supply: Bunny station manager urges halt to panic buying

The manager of a petrol station, which has seen queues of up to two miles, has urged people to stop panic buying. Evita Crowder, who runs the Total petrol station in Bunny, Nottinghamshire, said some customers were topping up with tiny amounts just to keep their tanks full. She said...
TRAFFIC
The Guardian

The Guardian

25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy