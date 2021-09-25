CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Ag. partnership with DoorDash delivers meals to Pa. seniors | Five for the Weekend

By Cassie Miller
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RvUSr_0c7iyjOI00

Happy weekend, all.
A new initiative announced Thursday by state officials, is helping to get food in the hands of homebound seniors across the commonwealth.

Pennsylvania is now better able to supply Pennsylvania seniors with nutritious food, thanks to a new partnership with online food delivery platform, DoorDash.

According to a statement shared by the state Department of Agriculture on Thursday, the partnership is “designed to remove barriers and increase enrollment in the underutilized Pennsylvania Senior Food Box Program.”

“This partnership with DoorDash to deliver Senior Food Boxes is a commonsense solution that will make saying ‘yes’ to the box easy. Accepting assistance can be hard enough for some, wondering how to get the food home should never be an added worry,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said in that statement.

According to the Department of Agriculture, more than 300,000 senior citizens in Pennsylvania are eligible for the Pennsylvania Senior Food Box Program.

Earlier this month, a report from Feeding America found that 2 million Pennsylvanians experienced food insecurity in 2020.

“Hunger and food insecurity are serious problems in America and throughout Westmoreland County, especially among seniors,” Westmoreland Food Bank CEO Jennifer Miller said . “We’ve seen more people coming through our doors in recent years. This partnership with DoorDash helps us fill a void by getting food delivered to those who can’t make it here for help.”

The program is currently being offered in 10 counties across the state, including Bucks, Dauphin, Erie, Fayette, Luzerne, Montgomery, Philadelphia, Washington, Westmoreland and York counties.

So far, the program has helped deliver more than 365 meals to seniors in southwestern Pennsylvania.

As always, the top 5 stories from this week are below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G62Cu_0c7iyjOI00

House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre, speaks at a February 2021 press conference.

1. House Republicans punt on school masks vote after returning early to address it

Pennsylvania House Republicans promised they’d start an internal conversation Monday about how to best roll back Gov. Tom Wolf’s school mask mandate.

As some areas of Pennsylvania struggle with COVID-19 case spikes, House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre, said at a press conference that Republicans “believe that those school boards, in conjunction with their parents, should be making decisions that are best for them.”

But a little more than a day later, and the answer from the caucus was “let’s talk later,” as the chamber tabled nine similar but distinct amendments to create exemptions in or completely repeal Wolf’s order.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cM4P2_0c7iyjOI00

State Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Adams.

2. Pa. Sen. Mastriano barred from attending private Senate GOP meetings

After spending weeks railing against the Pennsylvania Senate’s top Republican and the chamber’s GOP leadership, a state lawmaker has been barred from attending private meetings of his own party.

Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, will no longer have access to the closed-door caucus meetings, Jason Thompson, a spokesperson for Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, confirmed on Wednesday.

In these meetings, lawmakers discuss their positions on bills and legislative strategy in candid, private conversations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V5sKZ_0c7iyjOI00

State Sen. Anthony Williams, D-Philadelphia, speaks at a Sept. 15, 2021 Senate hearing to approve subpoenas for a legislative investigation of the 2020 election as panel chair Sen. Cris Dush, R-Jefferson, listens. (Capital-Star photo by Stephen Caruso)

3. To kick off election investigation, Pa. Senate GOP subpoenas voters’ social security numbers

With the 2021 general election now closer than 2020’s, Senate Republicans voted Wednesday to request identifying information on Pennsylvania’s roughly 9 million registered voters as part of a legislative investigation of former President Donald Trump’s loss.

The legal requests are the opening salvo in what could be a long, messy fight over the investigation, which was spurred by unverified claims of voter fraud that have been repeatedly rejected by federal judges, county elections officials, and even Trump’s former attorney general.

The 17 subpoenas were approved in a party-line vote by the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee, a seldom-used panel that Republican leadership has turned into a vehicle for conducting their investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cYxM2_0c7iyjOI00

Joe Gale

4. Capital-Star Q+A: RINO hunter Joe Gale wants to make sure conservatives are energized for 2022

Joe Gale is a 32-year-old county commissioner in Montgomery County in suburban Philadelphia.

Gale, who lives in Plymouth Meeting, ran and won the minority seat on the commission in 2015, defeating the county’s Republican establishment, a bastion for moderation, as an unabashed conservative.

After an aborted run for Lieutenant Governor in 2018 — he was too young to hold statewide office — Gale is now running for the Republican nomination for governor. Though a magnet for controversy, he argues his uncompromising ideology and equal disdain for both party’s institutions make him the right man for the job.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Op3HK_0c7iyjOI00

Secretary of Corrections John Wetzel, right, discusses results of an internal review of parole cases that involved recent homicides or attempted homicides, as Deputy Secretary of Reentry Kelly Evans, left, and Chief Counsel Theron Perez, center, listen during a press conference in Mechanicsburg on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

5. Pa.’s long-serving prisons chief, John E. Wetzel, is leaving, Wolf admin says

Pennsylvania Corrections Secretary John E. Wetzel, whose career spanned Republican and Democratic administrations, will leave his post on Oct. 1, Gov. Tom Wolf’s office said Monday.

Wetzel, whose work to reform the state’s sprawling and expensive prison system, won him plaudits, told the Capital-Star that he plans to open a criminal justice nonprofit in February.

“I’m super excited,” Wetzel told the Capital-Star on Monday. “Government is not where change is at right now — for real. I’m in the change business.”

Wetzel thanked Wolf for the “honor and opportunity of a lifetime,” and added that he’s leaving “the best team in the business to the right person for the job, and I’m grateful for that. It’s been an honor to serve Pennsylvania.”

And that’s the week. See you back here next weekend.

The post Ag. partnership with DoorDash delivers meals to Pa. seniors | Five for the Weekend appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Pa. Agriculture Secretary, Second Lady to announce anti-hunger partnership with DoorDash

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary and Second Lady are set to announce Thursday, a partnership with DoorDash to deliver meals to seniors in need statewide. Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding will join Pennsylvania’s Second Lady Gisele Fetterman to announce the partnership which aims to have healthy, nutritious foods...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

The Pa. LIFE programs help seniors remain in their homes | Opinion

September is National PACE Month, celebrating the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE®) known in Pennsylvania as Living Independence for the Elderly (LIFE). This innovative model of care allows seniors with long-term care needs to remain living in their community for as long as possible, as independently as possible. More than 95 percent of LIFE participants live outside of a nursing home.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mechanicsburg, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Dauphin, PA
City
Luzerne, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Erie, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
Person
Jake Corman
Person
Donald Trump
orlandoweekly.com

Recreational marijuana amendment filed in Florida again

After the Florida Supreme Court struck down an earlier version, a political committee has filed a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at legalizing recreational marijuana use. The proposal, by the committee Sensible Florida, would allow people 21 or older to grow and use marijuana, with a cap of 18 plants per...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Pennsylvania students want classmate banned from campus for opposing pronoun policy

A group of Point Park University students in Pittsburgh launched a petition to have their fellow classmate banned from campus after he criticized the school's pronoun policy. Campus Reform Correspondent and Point Park University student Logan Dubil was met with a petition from his classmates to school administrators that demanded his removal from campus for criticizing the university's "Misgendering, Pronoun Misuse, and Deadnaming Policy," which Fox News previously reported.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate President#State Senate#Food Insecurity#Food Security#Senior Food Boxes#Pennsylvanians#Westmoreland Food Bank#House
Cleveland.com

Which 10 Ohio counties have the most COVID-19 deaths?

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County has the highest COVID-19 death toll since the start of the pandemic of any Ohio county. The counties with the most COVID-19 deaths are Cuyahoga (2,341), Franklin (1,574) and Hamilton (1,326), according data through last week from the Ohio Department of Health. These counties surround...
OHIO STATE
suncommunitynews.com

SNAP households to see monthly increases in October

PLATTSBURGH | Families receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program support will soon see increases in benefits starting in October. On Sept. 28, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the SNAP program will see their level of benefits increase resulting from a federal cost adjustment aimed at providing low-income individuals and families better access to healthy foods.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
recordargusnews.com

Pa. AG sues to block GOP election subpoena

HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s attorney general sued Thursday to block a Republican-approved subpoena to state election officials in what Republicans call a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election, spurred on by former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that he was cheated out of victory. The lawsuit from state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, is the second thus far […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WDVM 25

West Virginia State Senator opposes mandates for COVID-19 vaccinations

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia has one of the nation’s highest rates for COVID-19 infections and is among the nation’s lowest rate for vaccinations. Despite this, some leaders in the state legislature are adamant about keeping vaccine mandates out of the state. Most states require vaccinations for polio, chicken pox, small pox and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shortcake

West Virginia governor becomes enraged when asked about the handling of the Covid spike.

Gov. Jim JusticeF. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail/AP. In a tense interview on Sunday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice defended his state's handling of the recent Covid-19 rise. On CBS' "Face the Nation," the Republican governor sparred with interviewer Margaret Brennan, challenging most of what she stated, beginning with her claim that the state is "in crisis owing to the Delta varia"
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

1K+
Followers
972
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy