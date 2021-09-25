CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philly City Council urges Congress to end forced labor in prisons

By Special to the Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 8 days ago
By Ayana Jones

PHILADELPHIA — City Council unanimously passed a resolution Thursday urging Congress to strike the slavery clause from the U.S. Constitution.

The move supports Senate Joint Resolution 21 and House Joint Resolution 53. These pieces of legislation introduced by U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., and U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Ga., call for a constitutional amendment that would end forced labor in U.S. prisons.

While slavery was abolished in 1865, the “slavery clause” in the 13th Amendment allows forced labor to continue as punishment for a crime.

This resulted in Southern localities implementing “Black Codes” — laws which criminalized things like loitering and vagrancy — as a way to imprison and continue to profit off of the unpaid labor of Black Americans. Today, forced labor continues as a common practice in U.S. prisons.

“As a Black woman who comes from a working class community, where families are broken apart and lives destroyed due to over-incarceration, I know well the widespread impacts the prison industrial complex has on families in neighborhoods like mine,” said At-Large City Councilmember Kendra Brooks, who introduced the resolution.

“And we can’t decarcerate our country unless we eliminate the financial incentive to keep Black and brown, working class and poor people in prison.

“There should be no loopholes to abolishing slavery and it’s time we ended forced labor in all forms and gave our incarcerated neighbors the labor protections that all community members are owned,” Brooks said. “No one in Pennsylvania should work for 38 cents per hour. No corporation should profit off of and encourage prison labor to make up for labor shortages or increase their profit margins.”

“While the ratification of the 13th Amendment was a watershed moment for our nation, it did not fulfill the entirety of its purpose,” Merkley said in a news release.

“Slavery was abolished — except as a punishment for a crime. And that loophole led to the weaponization of the justice system against Black and brown Americans,” Merkley continued. “We must bring our Constitution into the modern era and make clear that slavery has no place in the supreme law of the land. Councilwoman Brooks’ resolution has my full support, and I will continue fighting in the U.S. Senate to close that heinous loophole once and for all.”

Biden backs reparations study, as House Dems push for commission; Pa. Rep. Rabb says he’ll reintroduce his own bill

During the Council session, community advocates, legal experts and directly impacted individuals expressed their support.

“We’ve heard about the 2.3 million incarcerated people. But we don’t hear enough about the 900,000 people who are forced to work,” said Chenjerai Kumanyika, an assistant professor at Rutgers University’s Department of Journalism and Media, and a steering committee member of 215 People’s Alliance.

“This resolution points out that they are not protected by minimum wage and workplace safety laws that help to keep other Americans safe on the job. States like Nebraska, Utah, Colorado have taken steps to close their slavery loopholes and it’s time for a city like Philadelphia to step up.”

“Being incarcerated has already taken people’s freedom away,” said Jared Cooper, who was formerly incarcerated. He also leads the Youth Art & Self Empowerment Project.

“It is a mirror image of slave labor, with unfair pay, no incentives, and no dignity,” Cooper said. “If people are working, let them work towards something. … I believe eliminating this practice will make our communities safer and more equitable.”

Michael Coard, a criminal defense attorney and college professor, said Brooks should be commended for taking this initiative in Philadelphia.

“We need to understand the history of the 13th Amendment,” Coard, a Tribune columnist, and Capital-Star opinion contributor, said. “It actually states, slavery as a punishment for crime shall exist in the U.S.

“We always have to go to the root of the problem. This slavery-promoting language, I should mention, was co-authored in Congress by racist traders, including the former Confederate slave traders. This was a document that was written 156 years ago to protect the institution of slavery and those who benefit from it. Now, in 2021 it’s time to end that.”

Ayana Jones is a reporter for the Philadelphia Tribune, where this story first appeared .

The post Philly City Council urges Congress to end forced labor in prisons appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Comments / 20

Eagles don't flock
7d ago

It should be understood people's life,whether success or failure and everything in-between depends upon the choices people make. ...99.8 out of one hundred. It is true the 13th amendment abolished slavery for private purposes but left intact for public purposes.....I remember on the debate stage Tulsi Gabbert called out Kamala Harris as California AG Harris purposely used prison labor to benefit her donors and supporters. The California Supreme Court had to issue a cease and desist order to force Harris stop the practice. As a union man I abhor prison labor also the public policy that undercuts labor wages and salary is illegal immigration The moral to the story....don't go to jail in the first place

Reply
10
Mark Weaver
7d ago

should be forced to work to pay back society for tax payers money and restitution to victims

Reply
7
Charles Cadwallader
8d ago

Why? Maybe they will learn a trade, Maybe they will learn that they are not above working!

Reply
7
 

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Congress must make a continued difference in the lives of youth in foster care | Opinion

We are young leaders who have current and former experience in the foster care system who are working to reform the child welfare system. We have partnered and worked with the Department of Human Services and our state and federal legislators in the past on various issues to ensure the safety, and well-being for older youth and young adults in and exiting the foster care system. We are coming together today to urge Congress to not allow support to end for youth in foster care today.
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. Senate moves to bolster constitutional amendment process with increased training, transparency

The Senate acted on a pair of bills to create additional requirements for the Department of State to publicize and explain ballot questions and establish further training for agency staff.  The post Pa. Senate moves to bolster constitutional amendment process with increased training, transparency appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Hispanic Heritage Month, by the numbers | The Numbers Racket

According to the 2020 census count, people who identified themselves as Hispanic or Latino comprised  the second-largest ethnic group in the U.S., accounting for more than 18 percent of the population, or more than 62 million people.  The post Hispanic Heritage Month, by the numbers | The Numbers Racket appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

