Montana-based community health center comes to Sheridan
SHERIDAN — According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 8.5% of Sheridan County’s population is at the federal poverty level. When you’re at the poverty level, you’re forced to make difficult decisions, and sometimes health care — especially holistic health care that meets physical, mental and dental needs — is out of reach, according to David Mark, CEO of the One Health community health centers based in Hardin, Montana.www.thesheridanpress.com
