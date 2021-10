Forecast Discussion: After registering only trace amounts of rain over the past two weeks (putting us in the “abnormally dry” status), the rain will be a welcome sight. An area of low pressure will approach the area today and track along the North Carolina coast Saturday into Saturday night. There remains a low, 30% chance of development as the low passes by this weekend. While the system will likely not become a tropical storm, it will bring a healthy shot of rain to eastern North Carolina. Inland areas will likely see 1″ (give or take) of rainfall with locations east of highway 17 through the coast receiving 2-4″ of rainfall. Winds will gust to around 30 mph along the coast through the weekend.

