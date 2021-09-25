Weekly Devotion – John 12:21

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John 12:21, They came to Philip, who was from Bethsaida in Galilee, with a request. “Sir,” they said, “we would like to see Jesus.”. Why did these folks come to Philip when they really wanted to see Jesus? There are several possibilities. These events took place in the days leading up to the Passover, there were huge crowds of people in Jerusalem, and there were huge crowds around Jesus. Maybe these guys just couldn’t get that close to the Lord. Maybe Philip was the only one they could get close to. Also, these guys were Greeks not Jews, and so there were areas in the temple they could not go and good pious Jews would not want to be around them anyway. Philip is a Greek name (though he was a Jew), so maybe they felt more comfortable approaching him.

