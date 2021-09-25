Bargain Day is Here at the Jefferson Library

A reminder that today is the final day of the Fall Used Book Sale at the Jefferson Public Library. The fundraiser is hosted by the Friends of the Jefferson Library and it started on September 17th. Today is known as “Bargain Day” where patrons can fill a brown grocery bag with books for $4 and all other items are half price. Library Director Jane Millard says the book sale is partially driven by community donations and she invites anyone who has used books to drop them off at the library ahead of the next book sale in December.