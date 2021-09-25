Grimmell Road Speed Limit Signage Discussed at Jefferson Public Works Committee Meeting
The Jefferson Streets/Sewer/Water/Sanitation Committees met Tuesday. The Sewer Committee discussed funding with the federal American Rescue Plan. The City received the first of two installments of $305,000. The second installment will be the same amount. Potential projects for that funding that were discussed included replacing water lines and doing slip lining for sewer lines. No action was taken following the discussion.www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
