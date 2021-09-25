CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, IA

Superheroes at Deal’s Orchard Today

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 8 days ago

If you are looking for some entertainment this weekend, Deal’s Orchard in Jefferson has some special visitors coming by. Today is Super Hero Day, with a variety of comic book superheroes from Avengers of the Knight plus local law enforcement and fire personnel will be on hand for kids and families to visit and touch their vehicles. That will take place from 1-3pm and there is free admission to the Apple Acres for real life superheroes, including police, fire, EMT’s and military personnel. Then tomorrow from 1-4pm will be live music from Jake Doty and there will be pony rides for $4.

