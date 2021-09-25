Reminder- “Fall in Love with Tori’s Angels” Today

Tori’s Angels invites the community to their “Fall in Love with Tori’s Angels” at their Gala Fundraiser today. The money raised will go towards their 84 sponsored children in need of funds for medical bills. The event begins at 5:30pm with a reception, cash bar, music, and a review of live auction items. At 6:30pm there will be dinner including carving stations, several sides stations, and a dessert table after which there will be a brief program and the live auction.