Annual Ride To Support Animals Is Today in DeSoto

Raising funds is important for local animal shelters to help cover costs of taking care of animals, and an annual ride to raise money takes place today. The 13th Annual AHeinz 57 Ruff Ride is today beginning with registration at 10 a.m. at Ambro’s Roadhouse in DeSoto and the ride will leave at approximately 11 a.m. The featured stops include Ruby’s Pub in Stuart, Owl’s Nest in Panora and Twisted Corn in Dallas Center.