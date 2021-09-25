CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuart, IA

Annual Ride To Support Animals Is Today in DeSoto

By Dustin Teays
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 8 days ago

Raising funds is important for local animal shelters to help cover costs of taking care of animals, and an annual ride to raise money takes place today. The 13th Annual AHeinz 57 Ruff Ride is today beginning with registration at 10 a.m. at Ambro’s Roadhouse in DeSoto and the ride will leave at approximately 11 a.m. The featured stops include Ruby’s Pub in Stuart, Owl’s Nest in Panora and Twisted Corn in Dallas Center.

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Fox News

Brazil's Bolsonaro faces protests, calls for impeachment

With Brazil’s presidential election one year away, tens of thousands of demonstrators marched Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and dozens of other cities around the country to protest President Jair Bolsonaro and call for his impeachment over his government’s handling of the pandemic. The protests, smaller than those...
BUSINESS

