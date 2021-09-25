CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wexford County, MI

55-year-old Leah Marie Tibbs in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in Wexford County (Cadillac, MI)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HaDcV_0c7iwKIz00
55-year-old Leah Marie Tibbs in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in Wexford County (Cadillac, MI)Nationwide Report

55-year-old Leah Marie Tibbs, a U.S. Postal Service worker, was left in critical condition following a two-vehicle collision on M-115 in Wexford County on Thursday afternoon.

The investigation reports that Leah Marie Tibbs, 55, of McBain, was heading southeast on the M-115 shoulder near South Mackinaw Trail when she tried to take a U-turn. Just then, the postal service vehicle pulled out in front of a semi-truck that was also going southeast and was hit in the process.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

55-year-old Leah Marie Tibbs in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in Wexford County

September 25, 2021

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cadillac, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Wexford County, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
Wexford County, MI
Accidents
City
Cadillac, MI
Wexford County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Traffic
City
Mcbain, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#U S Postal Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cadillac
Nationwide Report

Officials identified 57-year-old Korinn M Siwicke who died after a crash in Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)

On Thursday, authorities identified 57-year-old Korinn M Siwicke, a resident of Roy, who lost her life after crashing her vehicle into a pole in Tacoma. The fatal single-vehicle crash took place at about 8:15 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Cushman Avenue. On arrival, emergency responders extricated the woman from her vehicle. Reports revealed that Korinn M Siwicke died of multiple blunt force injuries on Monday.
TACOMA, WA
Nationwide Report

A vehicle hit and injured an intoxicated pedestrian in Kennewick (Kennewick, WA)

On Thursday morning, an intoxicated pedestrian suffered injuries after being struck by a passing car in Kennewick. As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian accident took place on 1st Avenue and Benton Street in Downtown Kennewick at around 5:50 a.m. The preliminary investigation showed that the man was believed to have been drunk when he walked into the road. On arrival, medics transported the man to the hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.
KENNEWICK, WA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy