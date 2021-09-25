“Heathcliff” Film & TV Series Planned

It’s official, after dominating the movie landscape since 1979, Alien will now be seen on your television screens, with Legion and Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley as the executive producer. While the exact details of the story haven’t been revealed, Hawley confirmed on Vanity Fair what this story will not be about, Ellen Ripley, “She’s one of the great characters of all time,” Hawley stated, “and I think the story has been told pretty perfectly, and I don’t want to mess with it.” Hawley went on to give an overall idea on the upcoming series, which will be about inequality and how society’s failure to spread the wealth can actually doom us, “In mine, you’re also going to see the people who are sending them. So you will see what happens when the inequality we’re struggling with now isn’t resolved. If we as a society can’t figure out how to prop each other up and spread the wealth, then what’s going to happen to us?” As you’ve read, this upcoming series won’t be a simple hunter vs. the hunted concept, thus giving the chance for the world of Alien to be explored. However, there’s a fine line that the Alien series shouldn’t cross. Let’s dig deeper into what the horror/sci-fi television series needs to avoid.

