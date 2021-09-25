CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Heathcliff” Film & TV Series Planned

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary Entertainment has picked up the film and TV rights to famed newspaper comic strip “Heathcliff” with plans to develop both kinds of adaptations simultaneously. George Gately created the strip about the iconic orange cat in 1973. His nephew, Peter Gallagher, currently writes and draws it with the strip still running in over 1,000 newspapers and boasting more than 80 million daily readers.

Peter Gallagher
Mel Blanc
