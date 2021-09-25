As Fire Prevention Week™ approaches, the The City of Natchitoches Fire Department reminds residents to “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety™”. The City of Natchitoches Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)—the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years—to promote this year’s Fire Prevention WeekTM campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire SafetyTM.” This year’s campaign, October 3-9th, works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.