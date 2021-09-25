CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Buc-ee's is the best convenience store to visit on a road trip with delicious food, clean bathrooms, and cheap gas. Here's what it's like.

By Amanda Krause
Insider
Insider
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mN3Q7_0c7iuWit00
I ended up visiting Buc-ee's four times during my trip to Florida.

Amanda Krause/Insider

  • I took a road trip from New Jersey to Disney World in mid-August.
  • During the drive, I visited Buc-ee's - a giant convenience store - for the first time.
  • Now, I think Buc-ee's is the perfect road-trip stop thanks to its fresh food and clean bathrooms.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .
I visited Buc-ee's for the first time while driving to Florida from Northern New Jersey.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28TZpx_0c7iuWit00
Buc-ee's was one of the last stops of my trip before reaching the theme park.

Amanda Krause/Insider

There are two locations in the Sunshine State, though Buc-ee's can also be found in places like Texas, Georgia, and Alabama.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11QRy9_0c7iuWit00
This Buc-ee's statue greets visitors outside the front entrance.

Amanda Krause/Insider

Buc-ee's quickly became my favorite convenience store after visiting for the first time. In my opinion, it's the perfect stop for anyone on a road trip.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0omlly_0c7iuWit00
There's beaver merchandise everywhere in the convenience store.

Amanda Krause/Insider

I first visited with my dad early one Saturday morning, and we were exhausted and hungry after hours of driving. Luckily, fresh meals are prepared constantly at Buc-ee's.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TSOIV_0c7iuWit00
Buc-ee's employees make fresh food right in front of you.

Amanda Krause/Insider

We ordered two kinds of breakfast burritos and loved them both. Not only were they affordable at less than $5 each, but they were also fresh and delicious. The smaller burrito (left) cost $3.49, and the larger (right) cost $4.98.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g1oGw_0c7iuWit00
One option had brisket and eggs (left); the other had potatoes, sausage, and more.

Amanda Krause/Insider

There were also lunch options like $4 sliced-brisket sandwiches and $1.29 "beaver chips" available later in the day. We stumbled upon these after visiting a second Buc-ee's on the way to Disney.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y57Kp_0c7iuWit00
The sandwich cost around $4, and the chips were priced at $1.29.

Amanda Krause/Insider

After being on the road for so long, I also needed a drink - and Buc-ee's has plenty of options. There's classics like Coca-Cola, and Buc-ee's-brand flavors like Pineapple Cream.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nLHYW_0c7iuWit00
You could even add different flavors like cherry and vanilla to your soda.

Amanda Krause/Insider

Small sodas cost $0.59, medium ones cost $0.69, and large cups cost $0.79.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l758c_0c7iuWit00
Because the sodas were so cheap, I wished I had gotten a larger size for the road.

Amanda Krause/Insider

There were also free water fountains outside - ones for humans and others for dogs - if you didn't want to buy a drink.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w9kNT_0c7iuWit00
I saw a dog and its owner stop at the water fountain to share a drink during my visit.

Amanda Krause/Insider

Buc-ee's even sells clothes. If you forgot a swimsuit or are in need of an extra jacket, you're sure to find what you're looking for.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YKU7v_0c7iuWit00
After being in the store for only five minutes, I was tempted to buy a beaver T-shirt.

Amanda Krause/Insider

Anyone who's been on a long road trip knows that finding clean bathrooms can be a struggle. But, in my experience, that wasn't the case at Buc-ee's, which is known for having "world famous" clean restrooms.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eFiYJ_0c7iuWit00
You can't miss the restrooms thanks to a giant sign above the door.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The bathrooms were practically sparkling, and each stall had its own cleaning station.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QBqec_0c7iuWit00
There was hand sanitizer and a toilet-seat cleaner in each stall.

Amanda Krause/Insider

That's not to mention how big Buc-ee's stores are. In my opinion, they're the perfect place to shop and stretch your legs after being cramped in a small car for hours.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28A5V4_0c7iuWit00
You could truly get lost in a Buc-ee's convenience store.

Amanda Krause/Insider

We also purchased a 10-pound bag of ice to refill the cooler in our car. We couldn't believe it cost only $0.69.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qqa5t_0c7iuWit00
At home, a smaller bag would have cost over $4.

Amanda Krause/Insider

Of course, we also refueled our car at one of the many gas pumps outside. Even better, gas only cost $18.50, which was the smallest amount we paid the entire trip.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NmElM_0c7iuWit00
Gas was cheap, and because there were so many pumps, we didn't have to wait.

Amanda Krause/Insider

I loved Buc-ee's so much that we stopped at two locations on the way home to buy more snacks for the road and gifts for my family. I had almost as much fun there as I did at Disney World, and I can't wait to go back on my next road trip.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BeSC9_0c7iuWit00
I'd drive to Buc-ee's again, but I hope the store makes its way to New Jersey soon.

Amanda Krause/Insider

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
vinepair.com

America’s Favorite Regional Roadside Convenience Stores [Map]

For some travelers, TSA lines and lack of legroom are necessary means to a destination. For others, it’s more about the journey than the destination. Those in the latter category often take their wanderlust to the highway rather than the skies. And whether you take the main drag or the road less traveled, you’re bound to get hungry along the way.
thepostathens.com

Here's the best, worst food at Nelson Dining Hall

It’s been a month since the Fall Semester has begun, and students are eager to be back on campus and in-person once again. The one dreaded thing? Dining hall food, of course. With Shively Dining Hall being used for COVID-19 testing, the only available options for both traditional and flex...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
marthastewart.com

What's the Best Way to Store Flour, Sugar, and Other Baking Staples?

The key is keeping them in a cool, dark place and sealed tight. If you love to bake, chances are good that you also enjoy stocking up on baking supplies. A pantry filled with a variety of flours, sugars, leavening agents, and extracts allows you to turn out a batch of cookies—or a layer cake, or muffins, or a dozen buttermilk biscuits, the list could go on and on—on a whim, without having to run out to the store for more flour or sugar. To keep those ingredients well, it pays to follow a few storage guidelines. Read on for the best ways to keep your baking staples in top shape.
LIFESTYLE
theonefeather.com

Buc-ee’s breaks ground at 407

KODAK, Tenn. – Buc-ee’s and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) are officially partnering after the convenience store chain broke ground on what will be its biggest store to date. The Texas-based company announced their plans to join the 407 Project in June, and Friday, Sept. 24 marked the...
CHEROKEE, NC
WBKR

Here’s a Delicious and Fancy Like Recipe for Bourbon Street Chicken

There's no doubt in my mind you're going to do it. You probably just did. You saw that this week's What's Cookin'? recipe is called Bourbon Street Chicken and you likely started singing Walker Hayes' "Fancy Like" to yourself. That song and subsequent ad campaign for Applebee's has just about everyone singing, "We fancy like Applebee's on a date night! Got that Bourbon Street Steak with the Oreo shake . . ."
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convenience Store#Fresh Food#On The Road#Food Drink#Disney World
tasteofhome.com

6 Items You Might Not Find in Your Grocery Store (And Why)

After some signs of a slow and cautious return to pre-pandemic normalcy this summer, fall 2021 is looking remarkably like fall 2020—and that means supply issues at grocery stores. This time the shortages in products are scattered throughout the store, but shoppers hoping to get their hands on specific products may find it’s not that easy right now.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Over 43% Of People Say This Is The Best Fast Food Chicken Chain

There's no denying that chicken is having a moment in the fast-food world right now. Crispy chicken sandwiches — or crispy chicken sandwich tacos, in the case of Taco Bell — are prominently advertised on the menu board of just about every drive-thru. But for the times you're really hankering for a succulent piece of juicy poultry, you probably want to turn to a chain where the bird is their claim to fame. Unfortunately, this doesn't exactly help narrow down where to go, as there are several fast-food chains that specialize in chicken, and simply making your choice based on which one is closest to you at the moment may ultimately leave you disappointed with your meal.
RESTAURANTS
101.5 KNUE

Beware of the “Meal For 2 with Drinks at Texas Roadhouse” Scam

We all love a dinner at Texas Roadhouse. Those rolls with the cinnamon butter. O.M.G. Their steaks, whether its a porterhouse or T-bone or a simple ribeye (cooked the only right way at medium rare), is always delicious. Add a draft beer or margarita and the taste buds are happy. However, that perfect meal is prime for a scam. One is going around on Facebook that Texas Roadhouse is warning everyone about.
LONGVIEW, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
EatThis

America's Largest Drive-In Restaurant Just Added an Epic New Cheeseburger to Its Menu

America's largest drive-in restaurant is offering a beefed-up take on its classic grilled cheese sandwich. Sonic Drive-In is adored for its wide variety of food and beverage options. In fact, the chain claims that customers can create no fewer than 1.3 million different distinct orders based on all of the potential customizations to its menu—especially the Slushes, the flavors of which can easily be blended together. (Related: 100 Unhealthiest Foods on the Planet)
RESTAURANTS
Greatist

19 Best Foods to Pack Up for a Road Trip

The busiest traveling day of the year may have come and gone, but you still have more car adventures ahead of you this summer. If you’ve ever tried to grab a snack on the go, you know that driving and eating isn’t always easy. We’re here to change that because we believe that you shouldn’t have to lower your food standards just because your traveling. These 19 snacks are the best foods to dive into on your next road trip, or morning commute. Happy dining and driving!
FOOD & DRINKS
Insider

Insider

140K+
Followers
14K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy